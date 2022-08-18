Gulf CEO Sarath Ratanavadi named fourth richest Thai by Forbes

Forbes reported that the top 3 richest people in Thailand are all from the food and beverage sector, namely Chearavanont brothers (Charoen Pokphand Group – $26.5 billion), Chalerm Yoovidhya & family (Red Bull - $26.4 billion), and Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi (Thai Beverage – $11.2 billion), respectively.

Sarath took the company public in 2017 raising more than 25 billion baht in what was the country's biggest IPO in a decade. In 2021, Sarath acquired stakes in telecom giant InTouch Holdings and its wireless unit, Advanced Info Service (AIS).

Gulf Energy is partnering with Singtel in a new venture to set up data centres in Thailand. In January 2022 it signed an agreement with Binance to set up a crypto exchange in Thailand.

Gulf Energy also has a 70:30 joint venture with state-owned oil and gas firm PTT to build a 46.3 billion baht LNG terminal and port on Thailand's east coast.