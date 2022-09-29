Explore investment seminars and B2B meetings at Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum 2022

The two-day event is organized to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Korea-Thailand strategic partnership by Mr YU Jeoung Yeol, President and CEO of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

The Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 is the first large-scale offline event to be held after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Economic Cooperation in connection with the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit 2019. The event is expected to serve as a starting point for the full-fledged resumption of business between the two countries, which has been slowed down by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Featuring in the event are the investment forum co-organized by Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), seminars on Smart City and Global Partnering Asia as well as B2B meetings, an on-site inspection of the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECI), and promotion booth of World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. The Thailand-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 will also be held online in parallel with the physical event in Bangkok.

It is expected that this event will deepen economic cooperation between Korea and Thailand and boost exports of Korean and Thai companies.

