Singha Estate records historic high revenue of THB12.53 billion in 2022

Bangkok (February 27, 2023) – Singha Estate Public Company Limited announces the historic-high revenue of over THB 12.53 billion baht and the net profit of THB 490 million baht from 2022. It is now set to pay the dividend of THB 0.02 per share to its shareholders, marking the first step of success that was achieved in just one year after its major restructuring. In 2023, the company aims to continue with its horizonal-housing projects worth more than THB 10 billion and strengthen its portfolio with hotels profits that are now riding on fast-rebounding tourism.

In 2022, the Company adjusted its strategy in response to market conditions with aim to maximize its revenue generation from rebounding economic activities. As a result, the Company’s revenue reached a new high. Its single detached houses performed outstandingly with fast-selling units and significant growth just one year after their development from being well received by the customers, as they trust in Singha Estate’s standards. Underling the company’s status as the leading developer of luxury homes, its SIRANINN Residence Pattanakarn enjoyed an impressive launch late last year. In the following two months, this 2.9-billion-baht project recorded ownership transfers valued over 830 million baht or had 28% of its units transferred to buyers. The project’s remarkable success is a milestone in the company’s strategy to develop quality residential brands for its increasingly diverse target groups.