Bangchak and COSMO explore Decarbonization Business in Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Pativat stated that "Bangchak and COSMO Group have a very close partnership, with shared goals on carbon reduction and climate change. With Bangchak Group targeting Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2050 and Carbon Neutrality by 2030, our plan to produce and supply SAF from used cooking oil is one of our green energy innovations driving the transition to clean energy. Today's MoU with COSMO will be another critical milestone for both organizations that will pave the way for our greater cooperation and collaboration for the same interests and aspirations, in the realization of Carbon Neutrality and Net Zero GHG Emissions."