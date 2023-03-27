Bangchak and COSMO explore Decarbonization Business in Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Bangchak Signs MoU with COSMO Group to Explore Decarbonization Business Using Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Support of the 2050 Aviation Sector's Net Zero Goal
Pativat Tivasasit, Chief Operation Officer, Refinery Business Group, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and Taisuke Matsuoka, Director, Executive Officer, COSMO Group (COSMO) joined the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between Bangchak Corporation and COSMO Group to exchange information on products and technologies, and collaboratively explore potential business opportunities such as Export/Import of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Green Naphtha and Bio Ethanol, Low Carbon Hydrogen and Hydrogen carrier for transportation, and Carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS).
Pativat stated that "Bangchak and COSMO Group have a very close partnership, with shared goals on carbon reduction and climate change. With Bangchak Group targeting Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2050 and Carbon Neutrality by 2030, our plan to produce and supply SAF from used cooking oil is one of our green energy innovations driving the transition to clean energy. Today's MoU with COSMO will be another critical milestone for both organizations that will pave the way for our greater cooperation and collaboration for the same interests and aspirations, in the realization of Carbon Neutrality and Net Zero GHG Emissions."