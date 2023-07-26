5 Key Takeaways from foodpanda Partner Summit 2023

Relatable: Keep the content simple and unfiltered by featuring ordinary people in familiar situations. This approach allows the brand to establish a closer connection with the viewers, making the content more relatable and authentic.

These days, everyone knows TikTok, and the reason why video content on TikTok captures people's hearts is because of its unfiltered and authentic nature. There is no need for grand TVC-style productions; instead, it provides an experience of real-life moments that connect with daily life. By using these simple techniques, this type of content garners more attention. Additionally, elements like subtitles, voiceovers, and background music play a crucial role, while engaging with trending hashtags helps increase visibility.

3. No Matter Small or Large the Business, Insights and Data Are Essential

Owners of small businesses may mistakenly believe that utilizing data requires a substantial investment and is challenging to grasp. However, they could not be more mistaken! As long as Google is used daily for keyword searches, trying out Google Trends is a straightforward process. In today's business landscape, failing to understand the behaviour of target audiences can lead to missed opportunities.

For example, Pau-Pau, who wants to open a bubble tea shop, decides to leverage Google Trends to assess the frequency of searches for the keyword "bubble tea" on Google over the past year. This enables Pau-Pau to compare the popularity of "bubble tea" searches with other beverage types, such as "coffee." Upon analyzing the data, Pau-Pau discovers that "coffee" is more frequently searched for in Province A, while "bubble tea" garners higher search volumes in Province B. Armed with this valuable information, Pau-Pau gains insights into which type of beverage to invest in and which region holds potential for higher sales.

Thus, Google Trends proves to be an invaluable online marketing tool, providing an overview of search term popularity over time. It enables comparisons between various search terms and the exploration of search patterns across different regions, provinces, or geographical areas. And the best part is, it is available for anyone to use at no cost.

4. Visibility Can Be Enhanced through Google Search and Google Maps

Another highly effective strategy for increasing business awareness is by establishing a presence on Google Search and Google Maps. Nowadays, it is rare for someone to physically walk around looking for a new restaurant; instead, they simply search for "restaurants near me" on Google. The search results provide a list of restaurants in the area, complete with their locations, ratings, and images of their food and atmosphere. This critical moment, coined by Google as the “Zero Moment of Truth” (ZMOT), presents a valuable opportunity for business owners to capture potential customers before they physically visit the establishments.

According to Google, searches for "restaurants near me" have doubled over the past five years, emphasizing the ongoing relevance of its ZMOT theory. Therefore, to create a strong ZMOT, business owners must provide all the necessary information customers seek, including contact details, comprehensive store information, reviews, menus, and ideally, convenient call-to-action (CTA) options for reservations or orders. By offering this information, businesses can significantly enhance their chances of achieving successful sales.

5. Choosing the Right Tools Elevates Businesses to Success

Many business owners have limited budgets for online advertising to increase visibility and drive conversions. Thus, selecting the most cost-effective and successful channels and tools suitable for target audiences becomes crucial. For restaurants and merchant partners affiliated with foodpanda, there are various marketing tools available through the foodpanda app.





The marketing tools on the foodpanda app are developed based on the analysis of the Marketing Funnel, emphasizing understanding customer behaviours to gain comprehensive customer insights. It covers different stages, starting from generating awareness, triggering considerations, driving conversions, and ultimately fostering customer loyalty. The three marketing tools offered by foodpanda, namely "pandabox", "pandaclick", and "Discount" work together to achieve optimal performance, catering to the Marketing Funnel needs of foodpanda's merchant partners.

These are the five key takeaways from the foodpanda Partner Summit 2023 that everyone must be aware of in the digital world. foodpanda firmly believes that these insights will drive its partner merchants towards strong and sustainable growth while ensuring exceptional food and grocery delivery experiences for customers in the future. This reaffirms foodpanda's position as the leading food and grocery delivery platform in Asia.

