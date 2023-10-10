Fujifilm partners with PMMV to reduce healthcare access disparities.
With its commitment to strive for healthier world, FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., a pioneer in delivering total healthcare solutions, and The Princess Mother's Medical Volunteer Foundation (PMMV) jointly created transformative healthcare solutions to the remote areas of Thailand, addressing “Better Health for All” needs.
This partnership is based on the mutual goal of reducing healthcare disparities between urban and remote areas. Both parties are committed to creating a sustainable future and making a positive social impact. Fujifilm has consistently supported PMMV's noble efforts through both financial donations and state-of-the-art medical equipment.
Through the collaborative project, the PMMV made its Mobile Medical Mission in the mountainous Omkoi district of Chiang Mai during 20-25 August 2023, which the mobile medical volunteers were equipped with Fujifilm's portable ultrasound systems and X-ray unit. This advanced technology enabled them to provide medical care to a larger number of patients in these challenging-to-reach areas, contributing to the establishment of a more sustainable and healthier world. This enduring partnership is committed to creating a sustainable future and making a positive social impact.
Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd. said that during its arduous mobile medical outreach to Omkoi district, PMMV brought along Fujifilm's portable X-ray unit known as the "FDR Xair" and the portable ultrasound systems called "Sonosite M-Turbo. Weighing a mere 3.5 kilograms, the FDR Xair is both lightweight and user-friendly, making it an ideal choice for delivering healthcare outside traditional hospital settings, especially in remote areas.
“The Sonosite M-Turbo, are engineered to prioritise portability and durability, ensuring they can withstand the demands of medical missions. We are confident that these tools facilitate faster and more precise diagnoses, ensuring that patients receive timely and effective care,” said Maruo.
The Omkoi District is one of the country's most remote areas as the majority of its residents live in high-altitude villages, isolated by steep and rough terrains. In a great effort to extend healthcare services to this underserved population, the medical units provided medical care to over 1,312 patients. The families were spread across several communities, including Ban Mor Kee, Ban Tee Tor Ta, Ban Olo Kee, and Ban Tee Ler Per Kee. Since the first visit of PMMV’s mobile medical unit, the volunteers have provided medical services for more than 50,000 patients in remote areas.
While PMMV's Deputy Secretary-General Pisanu Maneechot, M.D., said that a PMMV medical team comprised specialists including ophthalmologists, gynecologists, internal medicine doctors, orthopedists, and dentists. To enhance the scope and quality of medical services, Fujifilm donated key medical equipment: the ultrasound systems, which is invaluable for prenatal care, and the X-ray unit, crucial for diagnosing bone fractures and other internal issues to PMMV.
"Despite limited accessibility, PMMV volunteers were able to provide critical medical services to several communities. The right medical equipment can make a big difference, empowering the volunteers to bring quality healthcare where it's most needed," said Dr. Pisanu.
Mr. Maruo added that Fujifilm has an unwavering commitment to extending healthcare to those who need it most, in line with its philosophy of using cutting-edge technology to uplift communities and ensure that healthcare is accessible to all.
In addition, June 2023, FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd. organized a charity run “NEVER STOP Running 2023” in June 2023 and donated all the proceeds of Bt587,800 to support PMMV’s medical volunteers in their missions, which provide healthcare services for those living in rural areas who have inadequate access to healthcare. The donations allows medical workers to treat more patients in hard-to-reach areas.
Fujifilm has established its CSR plan, Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030), setting targets for the fiscal year 2030 to anchor the company’s strategies for sustainable growth. This plan emphasises addressing societal issues through business endeavors, such as launching pioneering technologies, products, and services, with the aspiration of making a substantial contribution to a sustainable society.
“In line with our SVP2030, we will continue to address healthcare access disparities for marginalized communities in remote and underserved areas through partnerships with social and health organizations. Fujifilm plans to further invest in technologies designed to meet the needs of mobile healthcare, while remaining dedicated to supporting the generous initiatives of organizations like PMMV,” added So Maruo.
Fujifilm extends a warm invitation for others to join in contributing to a healthier world. For individuals who aspire to contribute to this ongoing endeavor aimed at increasing healthcare access in Thailand, donations can be made through PMMV's official channels at https://www.pmmv.or.th/donate.php. Each donation represents a meaningful step toward achieving better health for all, bringing essential medical services to those who would otherwise go without.