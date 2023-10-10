Fujifilm partners with PMMV to reduce healthcare access disparities.

"Despite limited accessibility, PMMV volunteers were able to provide critical medical services to several communities. The right medical equipment can make a big difference, empowering the volunteers to bring quality healthcare where it's most needed," said Dr. Pisanu.



Mr. Maruo added that Fujifilm has an unwavering commitment to extending healthcare to those who need it most, in line with its philosophy of using cutting-edge technology to uplift communities and ensure that healthcare is accessible to all.



In addition, June 2023, FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd. organized a charity run “NEVER STOP Running 2023” in June 2023 and donated all the proceeds of Bt587,800 to support PMMV’s medical volunteers in their missions, which provide healthcare services for those living in rural areas who have inadequate access to healthcare. The donations allows medical workers to treat more patients in hard-to-reach areas.

Fujifilm has established its CSR plan, Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030), setting targets for the fiscal year 2030 to anchor the company’s strategies for sustainable growth. This plan emphasises addressing societal issues through business endeavors, such as launching pioneering technologies, products, and services, with the aspiration of making a substantial contribution to a sustainable society.



“In line with our SVP2030, we will continue to address healthcare access disparities for marginalized communities in remote and underserved areas through partnerships with social and health organizations. Fujifilm plans to further invest in technologies designed to meet the needs of mobile healthcare, while remaining dedicated to supporting the generous initiatives of organizations like PMMV,” added So Maruo.



Fujifilm extends a warm invitation for others to join in contributing to a healthier world. For individuals who aspire to contribute to this ongoing endeavor aimed at increasing healthcare access in Thailand, donations can be made through PMMV's official channels at https://www.pmmv.or.th/donate.php. Each donation represents a meaningful step toward achieving better health for all, bringing essential medical services to those who would otherwise go without.

