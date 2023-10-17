Asian shopping icons entrust confidence to Siam Paragon and Thailand
Siam Piwat Group, Thailand's leading real estate and retail developer, has announced a new level of collaboration with seven retail giants in Southeast Asia and East Asia aimed at improving its cross-border privilege shopping experience via its ONESIAM SuperApp.
The seven world-class partners are PARCO in Japan, TAIPEI 101 in Taiwan, Hong Kong Times Square in Hong Kong, ION Orchard in Singapore, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Plaza Indonesia in Indonesia, and FOSUN, a Chinese conglomerate that operates Shopping Complexes, tourism and health service businesses, and a world-renowned fashion brand.
The move is part of Siam Piwat’s expansion plan, based on a “collaborate to win” strategy. It also marks the project's official relaunch since its inception in 2014, with more exclusive updates and partners.
The collaboration also reflects the full trust that seven global retail giants have in Siam Piwat Group, particularly Siam Paragon, in order to integrate a cross-border privilege programme to offer exclusive shopping experiences and privileges.
Meanwhile, the joint programme will undoubtedly enable Siam Piwat to attract members of these partners to Thailand as well as ensure these global retail giants to enhance more co-creation exclusive projects in the future.
Five partners' representatives expressed delight at the move, saying the collaboration will not only help them improve their services for affluent clients, but also allow them to share resources, data, and knowledge to improve their retail management.
Yao Yuan, principle director of CRM and Lifestyle Project Director, Fosun, China said that they share a same vision of offering premier experience to international customers and working with a well-established group such as Siam Piwat in Thailand will undoubtedly boost convenience and pleasurable experiences for their customers.
Vernon Ma, senior manager of Promotions & Centre Operations at Hong Kong Times Square, said that the synergy created by this partnership extends beyond shopping and dining. It is also a learning platform where partners can share their experiences, resulting in a close bonding collaboration.
Yoko Nakata, general manager of Global Marketing Department, PARCO (Japan), noted that the partnership has resulted in a mutually beneficial relationship for sharing information and exchanging opinions, allowing customers to tap rich resources in various parts of Japan and supporting tourism throughout Asia.
Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) director of marketing Kung Suan Ai said the company is excited to build on its existing partnership and elevate service standards and experience for their customers.
According to Annie Lee, senior director and head of Mall Marketing at TAIPEI 101, the collaboration also includes fostering a deeper connection between Taiwan and Thailand's cultural and tourism landscapes, creating a win-win situation for both countries' tourism industries.
Meanwhile, Yeo Mui Hong, CEO of ION Orchard (Singapore), and Zamri Mamat, general manager marketing, Plaza Indonesia, said via video link that the collaboration will benefit tourism in the region. Also, working together would generate synergy, which would serve as a solid and integral foundation for creating greater value for app members and building affinity for respective destinations.
Siam Piwat's first executive vice president and division head of Shopping Centre Business, Saruntorn Asaves, expressed confidence that this world-class partnership will further strengthen the company's global ecosystem.
"Joining forces with our partners and leading business operators in Thailand and around the world creates a robust success ecosystem that can boost business potential without limits. We are the first to forge these world-class partnerships in order to consistently deliver extraordinary experiences and impress Thai and international visitors at our shopping centres," she said.
She added that the Global Privilege Partnership is another strategy for providing a diverse range of new and exclusive experiences that truly resonate with Gen-Y and Gen-Z customers.
The main point is that Siam Piwat’s VIZ members can show their membership status at any affiliated shopping malls, stores, and hotels under this partnership programme to enjoy the same exclusive benefits as these establishments’ top-tier customers.
This campaign is expected to entice retail partners’ customers to shop at Siam Piwat's shopping centres as well, she said.
In addition to partnering with seven world-class retailers, Siam Piwat announced an upgraded collaboration with Alipay, Klook, and Trip.com Group to improve customer experience and cater to the needs of Chinese tourists and international visitors.
Saruntorn explained that this collaboration was designed to attract foreign tourists by offering additional special discounts, exclusive prices, and privilege deal offers.
Siam Piwat chief customer officer Panthep Nilasinthop pointed out that the new collaboration would also help grow the ONESIAM SuperApp ecosystem into a premium global platform for extraordinary shopping experiences.
He emphasised that the collaboration will maximise benefits for VIZ members through the ONESIAM SuperApp.
"Through these partnerships, VIZ members will now enjoy various exclusive privileges, including a membership upgrade to the highest level to receive welcome gifts and exclusive services for maximum convenience, such as a personal concierge to assist with various services within the shopping centres, access to an exclusive lounge, and limousine service upon reaching a specified purchase value, with availability depending on the readiness of the shopping centres in each location," he explained.
Over four million customers will be eligible for these benefits and privileges as a result of the cross-border partnership. Currently, there are approximately 1.7 million ONESIAM Superapp members. Its CEO, Chadatip Chutrakul, said last month that it expects to reach 2 million members by the end of this year.
He added that the company will continue to expand its number of partnerships, saying that Hyundai from South Korea will soon become a part of the ecosystem.
For the next step, he said Siam Piwat plans to concentrate on the Western market, specifically Europe, with a focus on countries popular with its affluent Thai customers.
"In the upcoming year of 2024, ONESIAM SuperApp will take its exclusive services and privileges to the next level as well as expand the use of VIZ Coins beyond retail, seamlessly merging shopping experiences in the real and digital worlds," he noted.
ONESIAM SuperApp has steadily grown its customer base since its launch in late 2021, thanks to exclusive marketing campaigns that are both creative and resonate with customers.
According to Siam Piwat report, the VIZ membership has risen by more than one million members to more than 1.7 million, representing a 102% increase over the pre-launch period, while the number of active members has nearly doubled. Meanwhile, spending per person has more than doubled to 60,000 baht, raising the average spending per transaction to 15,000 baht, which exceeds the industry average.