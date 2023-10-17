Asian shopping icons entrust confidence to Siam Paragon and Thailand

The seven world-class partners are PARCO in Japan, TAIPEI 101 in Taiwan, Hong Kong Times Square in Hong Kong, ION Orchard in Singapore, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Plaza Indonesia in Indonesia, and FOSUN, a Chinese conglomerate that operates Shopping Complexes, tourism and health service businesses, and a world-renowned fashion brand.

The move is part of Siam Piwat’s expansion plan, based on a “collaborate to win” strategy. It also marks the project's official relaunch since its inception in 2014, with more exclusive updates and partners.

The collaboration also reflects the full trust that seven global retail giants have in Siam Piwat Group, particularly Siam Paragon, in order to integrate a cross-border privilege programme to offer exclusive shopping experiences and privileges.

Meanwhile, the joint programme will undoubtedly enable Siam Piwat to attract members of these partners to Thailand as well as ensure these global retail giants to enhance more co-creation exclusive projects in the future.

Five partners' representatives expressed delight at the move, saying the collaboration will not only help them improve their services for affluent clients, but also allow them to share resources, data, and knowledge to improve their retail management.

Yao Yuan, principle director of CRM and Lifestyle Project Director, Fosun, China said that they share a same vision of offering premier experience to international customers and working with a well-established group such as Siam Piwat in Thailand will undoubtedly boost convenience and pleasurable experiences for their customers.