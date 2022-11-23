24% of medium-size businesses ready to use pirated software to cut costs: Kaspersky

“A lack of resources is a common situation for small and medium businesses but use of a pirated or hacked software should be completely excluded if an organization values its safety, reputation and income. Pirated copies of software usually come with Trojans and miners and do not contain the fixes or patches released by developers to close vulnerabilities that might be exploited by cybercriminals. Official free alternatives are much better options for those who need to save money on IT,” - comments Alexander Shlychkov, Product Marketing Lead at Kaspersky

To avoid data leakage and financial losses caused by infected software installation, implement the following Kaspersky’s recommendations:

• Make sure your employees use standard accounts without admin rights. That will prevent them from accidentally installing a Trojan mistaken for productivity software.



• You can use free security solutions. They usually have fewer functions than paid products but still might be very helpful. Choose a solution based on the independent tests’ results, and download it directly from the developer's site.

• To avoid paying hidden miner electricity bills, try to constantly monitor the efficiency of your device. If your gadget is slowing down, overheats and makes a lot of noise even when no one is using it, someone might have installed a miner on the device which is overloading the processor and video card. Use a security solution that detects not only malicious programs but also potentially unwanted instalments.

• Update your operating system, security software, browser and all the programs you work with as soon as a new update comes out.

• Implement regular backups of important files in a cloud service and on alternative hardware. That will allow you to have a copy even if ransomware encrypts your data. A security solution with remediation feature will let you roll back actions performed by malware in the operating system, delivering protection against cryptolockers.

More recommendations on how to protect your business with a limited budget are available on a dedicated Kaspersky Low Budget Hub.