Tencent Cloud Provides One-Stop Services to Support Thai Businesses in Entering China

· Registration – Tencent Cloud's business registration service helps companies set up their legal entity more affordably in a streamlined process provided in collaboration with its partner agencies.

· Security Solutions – Tencent Cloud's comprehensive suite of security solutions enables companies' compliance with global, regional, and local security requirements, including support for them to establish a strong foothold in China in compliance with cyber security and data protection requirements of Chinese regulatory bodies.

Business Setup – Tencent Cloud's Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offer tailored solutions for smart business setup in China which helps the operation process run efficiently.

Operation & Development – Tencent Cloud's enterprise-level applications support companies' business growth in China while ensuring all their platforms and systems run smoothly.

Go To Market (GTM Solutions) – By leveraging Tencent's strategy and ecosystem resources, such as by using WeChat, Tencent Cloud provides data insight to help companies achieve reach and market to users in China.

According to JP Morgan, cross-border e-commerce occupies nearly 30% of the whole e-commerce industry in Thailand, with China, Japan, and the United States being the top three international sales destinations for Thai products respectively. The data reflect an increase in demand for overseas products by Chinese consumers, which implies an opportunity for Thai enterprises, large and small, to expand their client base by entering China. In view of this, Tencent Cloud also provides Smart Retail China Connect solution, which includes the following services:

1) mall development using Weixin Mini Program

2) consumer lead generation

3) mall platform operations

4) user management

5) marketing and data analysis

6) after-sales customer service.

These offerings enable businesses to engage with Chinese customers, enhancing customer conversion and increasing brand exposure and sales.

Weixin Mini Program is an excellent tool for connecting a company to the Chinese market. As a strategic-level solution for businesses, it offers a comprehensive range of functions such as chat, shopping, payment, after-sales service, and customer personalization. With its low cost and no fees, the solution is attracting an increasing number of Southeast Asian enterprises looking to expand their business operations. With over a billion users across the globe, Weixin is not only used as a social and communications platform, but also allows users to enjoy the convenience of games and mobile payments all in one app.

"The first step to secure a seamless market entry in the Chinese market is to find the support of a reliable partner. Tencent Cloud, as a leading service provider, has supported many successful enterprises' China market launches. At Tencent Cloud, we personalize solutions to the specific demands of each client. We are fully equipped to help our customers take on their business challenges and optimize their positioning and business operations to tap into the full potential that the Chinese market has to offer, thanks to our local market insights, industry-leading expertise, and strong infrastructure with 70 availability zones in 26 regions worldwide," Krittee concluded.