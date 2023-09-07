Cooling data centres with IT monitoring

Addressing the energy drain

One of the two primary drivers for energy consumption within a data centre is running the IT equipment itself. Within a typical data centre, there are many types of technical equipment, virtually all of which run on electricity. This includes power-intensive equipment such as servers, storage systems, large-scale infrastructure such as backup generators and power subsystems, as well as computers, routers, applications, software, data traffic, and services. These equipment are often tightly packed into a facility and need to run 24/7 in order to process the massive amounts of data stored within. This, in turn, generates large amounts of heat from the IT equipment.

In order to prevent overheating and avoid damage, data centres need to be maintained within a very narrow temperature band throughout the course of their operation. And here is where another major energy consumer comes in – the cooling system.

Data centres need an enormous amount of power to operate a cooling system as it maintains ventilation, temperature and humidity levels and supports all in-house equipment. Data centres today are adopting sustainable measures to minimize their dependency on a traditional cooling system; in fact, our research showed that 82% of data centres have a sustainable IT strategy in place.

Some players are building their data centres high in the mountains to leverage the cold temperature. For instance, Microsoft is experimenting with an underwater data centre 'Project Natick' off the coast of Scotland's Orkney Islands. However, a tropical region like SEA neither has constant cold wind nor is surrounded by cold water sources, and hence, strongly relies on a power-operated cooling system. In such a scenario, data centres should focus on improving water utilization to optimize power usage.

Monitoring to the Rescue

90% of businesses in Asean see the benefit of real-time IT infrastructure monitoring while 95% businesses in Thailand foresee real-time monitoring as a way to optimize energy consumption. The foundation of evaluating the energy efficiency of a data centre lies in the ability to quantify energy efficiency. Without measuring a data center's energy consumption, it is not possible to track the baseline, and progress, and identify opportunities to optimize energy efficiency.

One way to measure energy consumption is through power distribution units (PDUs). PDUs distribute and control electric power, especially to the various racks and cabinets present within a data center. However, advanced PDUs have remote monitoring functionality, through which operators can track, log, and review real-time data such as power consumption, distribution, fluctuations, uptime, load level, etc. When PDUs are integrated with a monitoring solution that consistently measures and records energy consumption, it helps data centres have a real-time overview of energy usage across their entire IT infrastructure.

This includes the ability to comprehensively monitor all constituents of a data center which includes both technical and operational essentials such as cooling and power systems across multiple locations. In all, combining the data output from a PDU with a holistic monitoring solution leaves data centres in a much better position to detect energy hogs, identify irregularities, monitor trends, and improve energy efficiency planning. It helps data centres make informed decisions to manage their overall use of power and optimize business costs.

While there is an incessant demand for data consumption, managing energy utilization in a sustainable way is the future of the data centre industry. However the challenges are more diverse and widespread. Operational challenges such as supply chain disruptions, balancing cost and efficiency, capacity management, rising energy costs, and security concerns, are compounded by businesses perceiving digital transformation and sustainability in silos. In such a scenario, there is an increasing expectation for environmental sustainability in the data centre business. However, an individual, government, company, or industry cannot solve this. Sustainability requires a holistic approach and hinges on participation from every stakeholder.

Felix Berndt, Regional Sales Manager of Asia Pacific, Paessler