IKEA recalls ASKSTORM 40W USB charger—thermal burn, electric shock hazard

Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are recalling the ASKSTORM 40W USB charger in dark grey due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard caused by wear and tear of the power cable.

IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold. Despite this, it has come to our attention that the power cable on the ASKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey may get damaged or broken, after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a longer period of use. The damaged cable may lead to thermal burns and electric shock. Therefore, the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey is being recalled.

The ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1 which is found on the label on the backside of the USB charger.