Global brands unite, launch first Thai showroom
Hisense, a manufacturer of home appliances and electronics, Toshiba, a manufacturer of the world's leading TVs, Gorenje, a European manufacturer of innovative kitchen appliances, and Asko, a High-end Scandinavian kitchen appliance brand, joining forces to open a showroom INNOLIVING-EMSPHERE.
Innovative home appliances and electronics debut at Emsphere Shopping Center's 2nd floor, promising a cutting-edge showroom experience. Chanchai Bhandhufalck, Sales and Marketing Director at Hisense International (Thailand) Company Limited, highlighted over 55 years of market presence and consumer trust in Hisense's innovative, quality products. Hisense's focus on user-centric technology and premium quality ensures customer satisfaction across home appliances, B2B electronics, and medical equipment. Embracing diverse consumer needs, Hisense's "Scenario-driven Future of Tech" strategy presents products tailored for various use cases, from immersive home theaters to gaming experiences, offering unparalleled consumer experiences.
In Thailand, Hisense entered the market in 2016 and has since experienced rapid and continuous growth. Our products are renowned for their technology, design, and quality, catering consistently to consumer needs, and fueling sustainable and rapid market expansion. In the TV segment, we emphasize Premium offerings like ULED TV and Laser TV technology. For refrigerators, our focus is on multi-door and Side-by-side models featuring vacuum preservation technology. In washing machines, we prioritize front-loading models with WiFi capabilities, accessible via the ConnectLife app, ensuring convenient clothing care, steam-based washing and drying, enhanced germ and allergen removal, and energy savings. Hisense also introduces the Fresh Air air conditioner model, incorporating innovative technology for improved air quality.
Hisense sponsors UEFA EURO 2024, highlighting innovation and quality in home appliances. Tatsuhiro Nishioka, Brand Manager at Toshiba TV, emphasizes their premium-quality TVs with Japanese charm. The showroom at INNOLIVING-EMSPHERE will feature the latest technology from Toshiba, offering an immersive experience for Thai consumers.
Adrien Mousset from Gorenje discusses their European premium kitchen appliances, focusing on design and sustainability. The showroom will showcase their full range of products, inspiring homeowners and designers. Asko, represented by Hermina Kovacic, brings high-end Scandinavian kitchen appliances with modern technology and eco-friendly design.
This collaboration at the INNOLIVING-EMSPHERE showroom by Hisense, Toshiba, Gorenje, and Asko aims to offer innovative technology and inspire a tech-enhanced lifestyle for customers.