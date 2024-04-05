Global brands unite, launch first Thai showroom

Hisense sponsors UEFA EURO 2024, highlighting innovation and quality in home appliances. Tatsuhiro Nishioka, Brand Manager at Toshiba TV, emphasizes their premium-quality TVs with Japanese charm. The showroom at INNOLIVING-EMSPHERE will feature the latest technology from Toshiba, offering an immersive experience for Thai consumers.

Adrien Mousset from Gorenje discusses their European premium kitchen appliances, focusing on design and sustainability. The showroom will showcase their full range of products, inspiring homeowners and designers. Asko, represented by Hermina Kovacic, brings high-end Scandinavian kitchen appliances with modern technology and eco-friendly design.

This collaboration at the INNOLIVING-EMSPHERE showroom by Hisense, Toshiba, Gorenje, and Asko aims to offer innovative technology and inspire a tech-enhanced lifestyle for customers.