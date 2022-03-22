Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

The study used a transgenic mouse model to evaluate Evusheld in pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of Covid-19, similar to how Evusheld is used in the clinic. These are the first in vivo data evaluating Evusheld’s efficacy against the Omicron variants versus previous in vitro neutralising activity assays in cultured cells.

The Washington University findings were reported on bioRxiv, a preprint server.

Michael S Diamond, a professor at Washington University’s departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, said: “These new in vivo mouse model data confirm previous in vitro neutralisation activity results for Evusheld against Omicron. The findings demonstrate that Evusheld was effective at protecting against infection in the lungs, a critical disease site for severe Covid-19, across all Omicron subvariants tested.”