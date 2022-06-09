Francesco Tristano is back in the City of Angels

Luxembourg’s National Day is just around the corner as well “and what better way to celebrate this than with one of Luxembourg’s most famed musical talents”, told us the Ambassador of Luxembourg, Jean-Paul Senninger. Colleagues and friends in Thailand often think of Luxembourg as a country with fairy-tale castles and a powerfuleconomic hub and financial center. “But there is so much more to it, especially a young and thriving creative industry that encompasses widely published authors in different languages, architecture and design, music as well as performing, digital and visual arts!”





A buoyant and multifaceted arts scene at the heart of Europe

If you happen to travel in Europe this summer, make sure to stop over in Luxembourg for Esch2022 – Luxembourg’s second largest city currently holds the title of the European Capital of Culture. The Embassy regularly supports the screening of critically acclaimed Luxembourgish co-productions, for instance at the upcoming Cinema Diverse organized by the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) mid-June as well as at the Beyond Animation Festival in September. The Embassy is actively working to bring more artists form Luxembourg to perform in Bangkok throughout the year. Arts and culture enthusiasts can get an easy overview of Luxembourg’s diverse and ebullient landscape on the website of KulturLX (www.kulturlx.lu), Luxembourg’s newly established Arts Council.

“Francesco embodies so many characteristics that are inherent to Luxembourg’s DNA: an open and innovation-drivencountry, a melting pot of cultures with an energetic and modern spirit”. In return, now that thecultural scene is finally blossoming again after a pandemic-induced break, the Ambassador also really hopes to enjoy one last Thai Classical Dance before bidding his farewell this summer after three and a half fascinating years in Thailand.

The concerts are supported by Cargolux, King Power, Siam Music Yamaha, B. Grimm, Indorama Ventures, B Medical Systems, Paul Wurth, Muang Thai Insurance, ThaiBev, Villeroy & Boch, Rotarex, SET and OSM. Tickets and information on the concerts at the AUA Language Center (Piano 2.0, Friday 10th June) and the Thailand Cultural Center (On Early Music, Monday 13th June) are available at [email protected] or 02 255 6617 – 18 / 02 255 9191 – 2. The live electronic set on June 12th will be free entrance, more information available on the website of Bangkok Island (www.bangkokisland.com).

