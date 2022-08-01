Korean Cultural Center introduces the world of Korean-Thai Modern Print

The exhibition lasts until August 30 and features works of 28 Korean print artists from the Philoprint Printmakers’ Association and 3 rising print artists from Thailand. In the opening ceremony, around 50 people will attend including print artists and fine arts experts.

The Philoprint Printmakers’ Association is the leading organization in the Korean print art, and its members are artists who love and like ('Philo') print art. H.E. Mr Moon Seoung-Hyun, the ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea will also attend and deliver the speech to promote art interchange between the two countries.

Mr Cho, Jae Il, director of the Korean Cultural Center, said "This exhibition will promote not only various techniques and expression of Korean-Thai modern print, but also art interchange. The center will make effort to promote fine arts exchange between Korea and Thailand as well."

The Philoprint Printmakers’ Association was established in 1989 and has contributed to the development of Korean art and print art. At the opening ceremony, many print artists from Korea will attend to introduce their works, such as Kim, Hye Kyung (held the private exhibition 11 times including Seoul Arts Center), and Kim, Kyung Ran (professor of Hankuk University of Foreign Education). On Thai side, Parichart Suphaphan (silver and bronze medalist of the National Exhibition of Art in Thailand), Ploy Nikadanont (full time lecturer of Fine and Applied Arts Division, Mahidol University International College) and Lalida Jitjai (print artist) will attend.



