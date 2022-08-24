Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Protégés of Martha Argerich to collaborate in Mozart Concert by Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra on Friday, Aug 26

Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation – in collaboration with B. Grimm and the Tourist Authority of Thailand – presents two exceptionally gifted protégés of legendary concert pianist Martha Argerich on August 26 at 7:30pm in the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre.

Sylvia Thereza (born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and Theodosia Ntokou (born in Rhodes, Greece) will give a duo performance of Mozart’s delightful Concerto for Two Piano No. 10 in E-flat major K.365.

Sylvia Thereza initially caught the attention of the musical métier in Brazil, and continued studies with two great figures of the South American tradition, Maria da Penha and Myrian Dauelsberg, a disciple of Villa-Lobos. Her rare ability was soon also noticed in the USA, where she received sponsorship to study with the Russian pianist Bella Davidovich in New York, and later in Belgium with Alan Weiss at the Masters Program of Leuven University.

Theodosia Ntokou studied at Athens National Conservatory with Aris Garufalis, who she refers to as “The Professor who built her character…” She then continued studies at the Universität der Künste in Berlin, simultaneously receiving her Postgraduate Degree from the Franz Liszt Academy of Budapest. Theodosia liewise relocated to the USA, where she completed her Master’s degree with Russian pianist Oxana Yablonskaya, and attended the prestigious University of Hartford in Connecticut. 

Conducted by RBSO Music Director Michel Tilkin, this concert also features two original works by highly respected living Thai composers – Suriya from Devas Suite by Vanich Potavanich, and The Glorious Kingdom Symphony by Narongrit Dhamabutra.

