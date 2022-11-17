Melaka to have Asean’s first Disneyland

State executive councillor for tourism, heritage and culture Muhammad Jailani Khamis said Malaysia would also be the first Southeast Asian country to host a Disneyland.

The proposed 80.9-hectare theme park will cost RM2 billion ( TB15 billion ).

Jailani also said the state government had set a goal to increase the number of tourists to Melaka to 20 million within three years.

Sin Chew Daily

Asia News Network