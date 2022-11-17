Melaka to have Asean’s first Disneyland
Jasin in Melaka may see Asean’s biggest Disney theme park in 2027.
State executive councillor for tourism, heritage and culture Muhammad Jailani Khamis said Malaysia would also be the first Southeast Asian country to host a Disneyland.
The proposed 80.9-hectare theme park will cost RM2 billion ( TB15 billion ).
Jailani also said the state government had set a goal to increase the number of tourists to Melaka to 20 million within three years.
