"Udon Duangdecha" Thai Senior Professional Golf Champion SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour

Champion belongs to Udon Duangdecha, who scored 15 under par in 3 days and received a prize of 120,000 baht.

For the Thai Senior Tour competition, the next event will be the last race of 2023 with the competition. SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, Course 6, competing for a total prize money of 1 million baht, between 27-29 September 2023 at Black Mountain Golf Club, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.