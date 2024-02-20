Rodtang calls for a shot at Haggerty

“The General” overcame an early scare to stop heavy-handed Brazilian Felipe Lobo and retain his bantamweight Muay Thai belt in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event this past weekend.

Haggerty netted the toughest win of his career on Saturday, February 17, plus a B3.5 million performance bonus to boot. But he barely stepped foot out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok before the callouts came pouring in.

Ruling over two divisions, there is no shortage of prospective opponents for the British star.

Haggerty was quick to take the mic after defeating Lobo to call for another shot at ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, whom he defeated to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.

A win over “Wonder Boy” under MMA rules would make Haggerty the first athlete in history to hold world titles in three sports at one time. However, with two sports already under his reign, there are numerous options for him in the striking world.