Kampot: Top New Year tourism destination in Cambodia

Kampot province greeted the most guests, with the provincial tourism department reporting that nearly 390,000 arrivals opted to welcome the New Year there.

In second place was Preah Sihanouk province, with 349,000 tourists recorded. It was followed by Siem Reap, with 304,064 guests enjoying the countdown in the province, home to the Kingdom’s renowned Angkor Archaeological Park.

The Battambang Department of Tourism reported around 263,000 guests, with Kampong Cham logging about 120,000 and Kep’s seaside location drawing slightly over 100,000 visitors.

Each of the departments confirmed that the figures included both domestic and international tourists.

Kampot Provincial Tourism Department director Soy Sinol said on January 1 that the province had recorded 386,488 tourists, including about 1,500 international guests. Visiting residents of the province were not included in the figure, he noted.