"Santa Fe'" unveils Santa Fe' New Zealand festival 2022 , serving fresh premium ingredients from New Zealnd
"Santa Fe'," the leader in steak and western food restaurant with a variety of menus join hands with the New Zealand Embassy and Panfood company, the importer of New Zealand ingredients in hosting the "SANTA FE' NEW ZEALAND FESTIVAL 2022," providing premium-grade ingredients from New Zealand like beef, lambs, and mussels from October 4 to November 30, 2022.
Jonathan King, The Ambassador of New Zealand Embassy, reveals that "Thailand is one of New Zealand's biggest trade partners engaging trade relations over the past 65 years with a focus on meat which exports value over 723 million New Zealand dollars and has grown steadily every year. New Zealand Made with care label will provide assurance for consumers that every ingredient meant for food and beverage is high quality, safe, and comes from great manufacturers. This New Zealand food festival will impress Santa Fe's customers with great partners delivering quality ingredients to Thai consumers."
Thanawit Hongkoo, Director, PAN FOOD CO., LTD., importer of world ingredients says that "For the 'SANTA FE' NEW ZEALAND FESTIVAL 2022' in collaboration with Santa Fe', we use Pure South beef and lamb meat which are Santa Fe's main ingredients and New Zealand's no.1 premium meat. The animals are grass-fed and taken care of by farmers at every step. Consumers will definitely get to try new menus from Santa Fe' which will deliver new tastes as well."
Sombat Hongpaitoon, Chief Executive Officer, KT Restaurant Co., Ltd., says that "Santa Fe' is the leader of steak and western food restaurants. We have been serving for a long time with now over 120 branches nationwide. We are grateful to have the New Zealand embassy and Panfood, a very big importer of New Zealand's premium ingredients, as partners in hosting this food festival and creating new menus for Thais. We have also developed New Zealand sausage, a Santa Fe exclusive recipe, which everyone will get to try only in this festival too."
Get a taste of quality food made from premium ingredients in the "SANTA FE' NEW ZEALAND FESTIVAL 2022" from 4 October to 30 November at every Santa Fe' branch. More details at https://www.facebook.com/santafesteak.th