Packaging to extend food shelf life being unrolled in major provinces
Plastic packaging company Eka Global is hosting roadshows in Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen and Songkhla where food business owners can consult experts in packaging innovations and test the company’s shelf-life extension packaging.
CEO of Eka Global Chaiwat Nantiruj said the firm is ready to offer businesses packaging products that extend the shelf life of food and increase international competitiveness of Thai food firms.
He added that packaging products that keep food fresh for longer are a powerful “weapon” for businesses.
He also said small operators need to adjust themselves to sustainability practices that will be key to doing business in 2023.
Find out more by calling Eka at +66 4555 0802.
Releated Stories:
RELATED