SATURDAY, February 11, 2023
Packaging to extend food shelf life being unrolled in major provinces

THURSDAY, January 26, 2023

Plastic packaging company Eka Global is hosting roadshows in Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen and Songkhla where food business owners can consult experts in packaging innovations and test the company’s shelf-life extension packaging.

Ten food businesses can test their products with Eka Global's shelf life-extending packaging.

The roadshow will launch at Chiang Mai University on February 4 and then move to Khon Kaen University (March 7) and Prince of Songkla University (March 23).

CEO of Eka Global Chaiwat Nantiruj said the firm is ready to offer businesses packaging products that extend the shelf life of food and increase international competitiveness of Thai food firms.

He added that packaging products that keep food fresh for longer are a powerful “weapon” for businesses.

He also said small operators need to adjust themselves to sustainability practices that will be key to doing business in 2023.

Find out more by calling Eka at +66 4555 0802.

