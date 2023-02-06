Centara Extends Hotel Management Agreement for Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat

This not only marks the continuation of a long-term partnership between Centara and Khun Kanoknat, but also Centara's ongoing commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences and Thai family valued hospitality.

Surrounded by untouched jungle and a pristine 400-metre stretch of white sand beach, Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat entices guests with its remote yet accessible tropical location, serene atmosphere and spacious suites and villas.