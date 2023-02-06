Centara Extends Hotel Management Agreement for Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat
Centara Hotels & Resorts, has confirmed the signing of a new Hotel Management Agreement with Khun Kanoknat Adhyanasakul, the owners of Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, to continue managing this successful property for a period of 10 more years.
This not only marks the continuation of a long-term partnership between Centara and Khun Kanoknat, but also Centara's ongoing commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences and Thai family valued hospitality.
Surrounded by untouched jungle and a pristine 400-metre stretch of white sand beach, Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat entices guests with its remote yet accessible tropical location, serene atmosphere and spacious suites and villas.
Designed for couples, families and holidaymakers, this pet-friendly resort also welcomes dogs weighing less than 20 kilogrammes. During their stay, guests have access to a stunning beachfront infinity pool with a dedicated children’s swimming area, complimentary use of non-motorised water sports including kayaking and snorkelling, as well as Chaan Talay Healthy Massage. The resort also features all-day beachside dining, a beachside bar and in-room dining options to suit the needs of every traveller.
Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat is conveniently located 40 minutes from Trat town and a 60-minute drive away from Trat Airport.
For more information on Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cct