Tue, April 05, 2022

perspective

Department of Tourism announces new direction

Taweesak Vanichareon (5th from left), director-general of the Department of Tourism (DOT), Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with DOT’s executives recently organized a press conference to announce the new direction of DOT’s operation.

Under the concept of “DOT: Step up to New Chapter”, the new direction features five key elements of  Corporate, Innovation, Creativities, Networking, and Professional to develop tourism products and services, tourism sites as well as tourism personnel.

DOT aims to promote the tourism industry, domestic guides as well as foreign filmmaking in Thailand in accordance with the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economic model. The press conference has been held at Sukhumvit Room 1-2, The Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 in Bangkok.

Related News

Published : April 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Speeding up Covid-19 vaccine production setup with automation and digitalization

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Strong Partnerships are Key to a Sustainable Energy Transition

Published : Dec 29, 2021

KPMG identifies Thailand as ‘country to watch’ in achieving net zero while Norway tops the list for most prepared nation

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.