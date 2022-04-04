Department of Tourism announces new direction

Under the concept of “DOT: Step up to New Chapter”, the new direction features five key elements of Corporate, Innovation, Creativities, Networking, and Professional to develop tourism products and services, tourism sites as well as tourism personnel.

DOT aims to promote the tourism industry, domestic guides as well as foreign filmmaking in Thailand in accordance with the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economic model. The press conference has been held at Sukhumvit Room 1-2, The Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 in Bangkok.