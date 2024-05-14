Looking for the RIGHT trade information and opportunity? DITP is LISTENING

This includes developing and adding value to exported goods and service businesses, providing trade information, services, and enhancing the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs in global market. Moreover, the DITP aims to be a hub of trade information and provide consultation services in international trade, expand Thai markets, products, and services, and increase Thailand's export value and volume. Additionally, the department strives to improve Thailand's competitiveness in international trade to become one of the top five in Asia by 2027.

The Office of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, currently is under the administration of Mr. Pornanun Poomkaew, Director of the Office of Public Relations and Corporate Communication at the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), serves as the main unit responsible for communication within the DITP. It selects and disseminates useful information to the public, manages PR activities through various media channels both domestically and internationally, and monitors the outcomes of efforts to promote Thailand's trade image, quality products, and services. Furthermore, the office focuses on developing relationships and networks with media outlets both domestically and internationally to enhance the organization's positive image. It plans, manages, and produces PR materials to bolster both the country's and the department's images across traditional media, new media, and social media platforms.