Looking for the RIGHT trade information and opportunity? DITP is LISTENING

This includes developing and adding value to exported goods and service businesses, providing trade information, services, and enhancing the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs in global market. Moreover, the DITP aims to be a hub of trade information and provide consultation services in international trade, expand Thai markets, products, and services, and increase Thailand's export value and volume. Additionally, the department strives to improve Thailand's competitiveness in international trade to become one of the top five in Asia by 2027.
The Office of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, currently is under the administration of Mr. Pornanun Poomkaew, Director of the Office of Public Relations and Corporate Communication at the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), serves as the main unit responsible for communication within the DITP. It selects and disseminates useful information to the public, manages PR activities through various media channels both domestically and internationally, and monitors the outcomes of efforts to promote Thailand's trade image, quality products, and services. Furthermore, the office focuses on developing relationships and networks with media outlets both domestically and internationally to enhance the organization's positive image. It plans, manages, and produces PR materials to bolster both the country's and the department's images across traditional media, new media, and social media platforms.
Mr. Poomkaew emphasizes the importance of trade information that distributes to all actors and businesses in the international market which are as our valuable audience to Thailand’s trade. Office of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, then, continuously optimizes our services. This includes improving internal operations within the office, particularly in building awareness of the department's corporate identity among staff and affiliated associations. This involves developing strategies, PR tactics, and evaluating the effectiveness of PR plans, as well as overseeing and promoting the use of corporate identity assets efficiently.
“In the past, the Office of Public Relations and Corporate Communication has deliberately selected and provided beneficial information such as trade show exhibitions, trade promotion activities, business negotiations, market trends both domestically and internationally, and capacity-building programs for our valuable international trade businesses and partners across the globe. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of delivering market information and , more importantly, to acknowledge the opportunity about THAILAND as a trade partner.”, Mr. Poomkaew says.
However, to ensure that our PR activities and data align with trade and business needs, stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback through a designated form at https://forms.gle/3dtAzMbW1HdrWD7Z6. This feedback will be instrumental in improving service delivery to better meet the needs of service recipients effectively.