EGAT discusses SMR technology with Électricité de France to explore clean energy production options

EGAT and EDF discussed potential collaboration on the development of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The focus was on exchanging knowledge about advanced technologies, the design and safety of SMR nuclear power plants, used fuel management, capacity development, and public communication.

This will diversify clean and environmentally friendly electricity production options, supporting Thailand's future carbon neutrality goals.

EGAT has been proactively studying the feasibility of SMR technology, personnel development, and public education.

EDF, a state-owned enterprise, is renowned for its expertise in nuclear technology, particularly in developing Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) nuclear power plants. EDF operates 67 nuclear power plants in France and abroad and is currently developing NUWARD, a 340 MWe light-water SMR technology.