AIS shines as the winner of WSIS Prize 2024 with E-Waste+ Application

The WSIS Prize was established in 2003, is a globally organized by The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and United Nations (UN). It aims to acknowledge and reward outstanding projects and initiatives that leverage information and communication technologies (ICT) to advance sustainable development. The WSIS Prize is awarded annually across multiple categories, celebrating innovation and excellence in areas such as e-environment, e-health, e-education, and more. This is a unique global platform to identify and showcase success stories in the implementation among 2,000 applications submitted. AIS is the only one of private telecom sector company to achieve this honor.

This recognition underscores AIS’s commitment to environmental sustainability as part of its Business Sustainability Strategy, particularly around Act on Climate, and its leadership in using digital technology to foster positive change. The E-Waste+ Application, developed under the "Thais Say No to E-Waste" project since 2019, exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to address critical environmental challenges and support sustainable development.