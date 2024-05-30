AIS shines as the winner of WSIS Prize 2024 with E-Waste+ Application

The WSIS Prize was established in 2003, is a globally organized by The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and United Nations (UN). It aims to acknowledge and reward outstanding projects and initiatives that leverage information and communication technologies (ICT) to advance sustainable development. The WSIS Prize is awarded annually across multiple categories, celebrating innovation and excellence in areas such as e-environment, e-health, e-education, and more. This is a unique global platform to identify and showcase success stories in the implementation among 2,000 applications submitted. AIS is the only one of private telecom sector company to achieve this honor.
This recognition underscores AIS’s commitment to environmental sustainability as part of its Business Sustainability Strategy, particularly around Act on Climate, and its leadership in using digital technology to foster positive change. The E-Waste+ Application, developed under the "Thais Say No to E-Waste" project since 2019, exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to address critical environmental challenges and support sustainable development.
Mr. Somchai Lertsuthiwong, CEO of Advanced Info Service Plc. or AIS, indicated that “This award is incredibly meaningful to us, as it affirms our commitment to making a positive environmental impact. Our project is more than just a solution; it embodies our collective vision for a sustainable future. We identified the challenges posed by E-Waste and turned them into opportunities for innovation and change. We have collaborated and expanded to create green communities and transformed AIS into a Hub of E-Waste, the center of knowledge of and awareness in Thailand.
AIS is owing a deep gratitude to the ITU and UN for organizing the WSIS Prize 2024 award ceremony, providing a platform to showcase initiatives like ours, and to the Expert Group for recognizing the importance of our project. None of this would have been possible without the support of our partners, stakeholders, and the incredible team behind AIS, including over 210 organizations in Thailand's government and private sectors. We encourage all for using the E-Waste+ App to contribute to a greener future. One touch, infinite impact. Striving technology for good, striving for a more sustainable and inclusive world.
This innovative application leverages digital technology to improve environmental conditions and raise awareness about the impact of e-waste in Thailand. By enabling efficient e-waste management and promoting eco-friendly practices, AIS has taken a significant step towards transforming Thailand into the AIS Hub of E-waste. “The HUB of E-Waste is a recognized center for the sustainable disposal of electronic waste that is safe for the environment” AIS wants to keep Thais safe and invite them to help conserve the planet with correct waste disposal. Better start today with the E-Waste+ App. We invite everyone to join us in using the E-Waste+ App to contribute to a greener future.