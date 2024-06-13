NACC Thailand President advocates innovative tech to combat corruption at Southeast Asia conference

Hosted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand, the event highlighted cutting-edge technologies and strategies aimed at curbing corruption across the region.

The conference built on the success of its inaugural edition, featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking sessions that delved into the latest advancements in anti-corruption measures.

Police General Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, President of the NACC, delivered a special speech on the application of geoinformatics technology to the NACC's mission. The speech provided detailed insights into how the NACC has integrated geoinformatics technology into its strategies for suppressing corruption, preventing corruption, and inspecting assets and liabilities. Attendees have learnt about the NACC’s ongoing projects and future plans for developing new innovations to combat corruption effectively.

Esteemed figures in the anti-corruption field shared their expertise, including Professor Matthew C. Stephenson from Harvard Law School and Ms. Annika Wythes, Team Lead for the Anti-Corruption Hub for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at UNODC. Their insights underscored the global relevance of the strategies discussed at the conference.