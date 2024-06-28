AIA launches “Rethink Healthy” brand campaign to inspire a healthier Asia

“Rethink Healthy” promotes a more holistic and sustainable approach to wellbeing that is inclusive, relevant and achievable for people in Asia. The campaign is part of the AIA One Billion ambition to engage one billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030.
It was formed in response to a regional wellness report commissioned by AIA which found many consumers in Asia believe that being healthy is too hard and inaccessible. Key findings of the research revealed:
Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, “Our reality today is that Asia is getting wealthier but not healthier. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases is rapidly accelerating despite people wanting to improve their health. The research is very clear, consumers need and want help. AIA’s ‘Rethink Healthy’ campaign is a direct response to this urgent need by reframing the journey to health and wellness to be more inclusive.
We need to change how we portray healthy lifestyles and make clear that this is specific to every individual, and help people take their own unique journey towards health and wellness. Every market in Asia is immensely diverse, however the discussion around health is often one-dimensional.
We are on a mission to change attitudes, mindsets, behaviours and debunk preconceived notions of what healthy means for every individual. Through this campaign we will engage many more people in Asia to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives and accelerate progress towards our AIA One Billion goal.”
AIA Thailand is the first market in AIA Group that launched the "Rethink Healthy" campaign where Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, Tan Hak Leh, Regional Chief Executive Officer together with AIA Thailand’s executives, led by Nikhil Advani, Chief Executive Officer, Aekkaratt Thitimon, Chief Marketing Officer, Sarunya Tienthavorn, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Rapiphon Vongtongkum, Director of Corporate Communications and Branding also joined the campaign launch at AIA Tower, Head Office.
Throughout 2024, there are various activities that AIA Thailand will provide to support healthy lifestyle for customers and employees focusing on mental wellbeing. At AIA, we believe that mental health is a crucial component of overall wellbeing, and adopting a holistic approach can lead to lasting, positive changes in life.
“Rethink Healthy” launches through an anthemic video that questions the role social media plays in our depiction of health and will be supported by community events, employee engagement and marketing campaigns across several markets in Asia. Key themes will include:
Visit AIA Thailand’s social media channels to watch the “Rethink Healthy” video:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reel/442929585204415