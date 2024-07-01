Siam Piwat redefines luxury with the launch of a world-class luxury lifestyle club, JAI by ONESIAM

Momori Hirabayashi, Business Development of Siam Piwat, said that "JAI by ONESIAM fosters a vibrant international community of visionary leaders, where luxury transcends mere experiences – it becomes co-creation. Esteemed founding members, like tech titans from Hong Kong to fashion industry leaders from Asia and Europe, and our global privilege partners redefine the future of travel across the globe, coming together as a collective force for innovation. This collaborative spirit lies at the heart of JAI. Together, members and partners connect, collab, and create unforgettable moments that transcend borders, delivering a unique and distinctive luxury lifestyle experience.”



Here are the key highlights of JAI's groundbreaking approach:

1) At the heart of JAI by ONESIAM lies a vibrant community of visionaries from diverse industries and backgrounds. United by a shared passion for innovation, JAI members are driven by a collective desire to push boundaries and explore new horizons. United by a shared passion for innovation, JAI members are driven by a collective desire to push boundaries and explore new horizons. Exclusive activities will be arranged every month to connect over a shared interest, offering opportunity to mingle, exchange views and gain invaluable insights from high-ranking executives, CEOs and visionaries from leading organizations or young achievers in diverse sectors. Earlier this year, JAI has connected communities through events such as JAI Hong Kong Art Basel Week held in Hong Kong on March 2024, a collaboration with Blaq Lyte and PLEASURES, Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, and a collaboration with Hashed (South Korea’s Web 3 venture capital company), bringing together many of the best-known tech leaders on a sunset cruise along the Chao Phraya River.

2) JAI by ONESIAM pioneers a new era of luxury by curating unparalleled experiences that transcend traditional boundaries. Through innovative collaborations and exclusive offerings, JAI delivers unforgettable moments tailored to the discerning tastes of its members. Exclusive offerings from Siam Piwat Group and its alliances includes exclusive access to iconic events. For example, JAI Art Nite at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. JAI by ONESIAM members can enjoy VIP privileges provided by Siam Piwat, such as personal assistant service, airport meet and greet, limousines, in-mall VIP lounges at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM, restaurant bookings and concierge service.

Beyond the everyday, JAI by ONESIAM ignites passions through a program of curated calendar of 2-3 monthly events in Bangkok and major Asian cities, each a meticulously crafted fusion of art, entertainment, F&B, and fashion. JAI members can immerse in the world of luxury and art world exclusive access to coveted collections, experience hidden masterpieces unseen by the public, and enjoy personalized interactions with brand owners, creating a truly unique experience. JAI members connect over shared passions – from the thrill of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix or the challenge of a prestigious JAI golf tournament to the electrifying energy of entertainment parties.

3) JAI by ONESIAM fosters a culture of collaboration on a global scale, leveraging partnerships and alliances to create mutually beneficial opportunities. Through strategic collaborations with leading brands and institutions, JAI expands its reach and influence, driving innovation and growth across borders. JAI connects its global members from diverse sectors such as technology, finance, hospitality, fashion, and art, bringing people together to co-create incredible experiences and exclusive activities across Asia. Currently, JAI has founding members from Canada, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, the United States and Thailand.

JAI elevates the member experience with international jet-set lifestyle through curated selection of global partnerships. These collaborations unlock a world of unparalleled travel, dining, wellness, and cultural experiences, catering to every lifestyle aspiration.



Travel Like a VIP:

• Discover a World of Luxury Travel Experiences: DayAway grants JAI members complimentary access to their Global Jetsetter Membership, unlocking a world of luxury travel privileges and experiences from the best hotels, restaurants and private clubs in Singapore, Sydney and beyond, and preferential rates and benefits at over 4,500 of the world's most prestigious hotels like Raffles, AMAN, and Four Seasons.

• Seamless Curated Travel Experiences: JAI's dedicated concierge service caters to every travel need, from chauffeur services and airport fast-track access to curated luxury trips to coveted destinations like Mykonos, Niseko, Phuket, and Ibiza.

Unwind in Style:

• Stay at Urban Oasis or Stylish Seaside Escape: The Standard Hotels, a collection of innovative and stylish lifestyle hotels, offer JAI members exclusive discounts on accommodation, spa treatments, and delectable dining experiences in Thailand and beyond.

• Exclusive Access: Enjoy a seamless onboarding experience and early event access at unique destinations like Yona Beach Club, the world's first floating beach club in Phuket, Thailand.

Indulge Your Inner Foodie:

• Michelin-Starred Delights: Savor exquisite French cuisine at Blue by Alain Ducasse, helmed by award-winning Chef Wilfrid Hoquet. JAI members enjoy a complimentary Blue Candle valued 1,700 Baht and a complimentary birthday cake, making every celebration truly memorable.

• Embark on a Culinary Adventure in Bali: Hungry in Bali becomes your go-to guide to the island's hottest dining destinations. Enjoy $2000+ worth of exclusive discounts and VIP privileges at over 90 restaurants, vibrant beach clubs, trendy cafes, breathtaking sunset bars, and pampering spas, ensuring every moment in Bali is extraordinary.

Embrace Personal Growth: Awethentic Journeys grants JAI members access to exclusive transformational journeys & wellness retreats designed for personal growth and self-discovery. Unwind in breathtaking locations like Bali, Mongolia, and Norway while reconnecting with yourself.

Become part of JAI by ONESIAM and connect with a global community of visionaries who are passionate about creating extraordinary experiences. Follow us on Instagram @jaibyonesiam or visit www.jaibyonesiam.com to learn more.