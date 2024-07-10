Siam Piwat forms collaborative partnership with over 40 leading tourism-related firms under “ONESIAM Tourist Grand Giveaway” campaign

Partners joining forces in this campaign include Airport Rail Link, Air Charter Service (Thailand), Alfaiz Thai Travel, Alipay, Andamanda Phuket Waterpark, Ads Chaophraya, Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Blue by Alain Ducasse, Bangkok Airways, Bolt, Calypso Cabaret, Chao Phraya Tourist Boat, Chatrium Grand Bangkok, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok, Chargespot Thailand, Elephant Go Go, Dear Tummy Lifestyle Supermarket, Fraser Suites Sukhumvit Bangkok, Hamar Osoth, GB Limousine, Grab, Rajadamnern Stadium, LINE MAN, Millennium Hilton Bangkok, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong, Moon Whale Sunset & Seaview Bar, Paad Att, Praram 9 Hospital, Ripley's Museum Pattaya, Royal Orchid Sheraton, SEA LIFE Bangkok, Shangri-La Bangkok, Siam Kempinski Bangkok, Sindthorn Kempinski Bangkok, The Salil Hotel Riverside Bangkok, Tour Master, UnionPay, Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin, WeChat Pay.

To facilitate tourist joining this campaign, Siam Piwat has developed Tourist Web App that travelers can conveniently apply for ONESIAM Tourist Card online to earn special privileges from over 300 participating brands at Siam Piwat’s shopping centers like exclusive discount, access to Tourist Lounge and many more. ONESIAM Tourist Card members can then enjoy leveraged privileges of “ONESIAM Tourist Grand Giveaway” from leading campaign partners which comprise of local and international tourism-related firms. This campaign offers unparalleled experiences spanning from shopping, dining, hospitality as well as entertainment, especially for visitors of Siam Piwat’s retail destinations and tourist travelling to Thailand. The prizes feature, for example, Siam Gift Card valued THB3,000 which can be used in lieu of cash at Siam Piwat’s retail premises, air tickets from Bangkok Airways, accommodation from The Salil Hotel Riverside Bangkok, Afternoon tea gift vouchers from Siam Kempinski Bangkok, Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok.

“We believe ONESIAM Tourist Grand Giveaway campaign will leave lasting impression for tourists and will pay a crucial role to excite travelers and drive numbers of tourist to reach the target. In the second half of 2024, Siam Piwat sets to enhance travel experience with numerous world-class activities and many co-hosted activities and promotions to attract tourists. This reinforces our positioning as the top-of-mind destinations for Thai and international visitors,” concluded Thanavan.