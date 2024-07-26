CRAES showcases technological achievements, signs MOU with NIA at MHESI’s first innovation fair to strengthen ties in environmental research

The landmark event, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok from 22 to 28 July, showcases Thailand's cutting-edge research and innovations. The Fair aims to promote the country’s scientific and innovative prowess as well as underscore Thailand's commitment to sustainable economic development through education, research, and innovation.
One of the highlights of the Fair is the "Startup x Innovation Thailand Expo 2024 (SITE 2024)" exhibition which showcases CRAES's research and technological achievements in greenhouse gas emission reduction, climate change response, air pollution control, and water pollution prevention and control, ecological diversity protection. The exhibition explores the theme of "Innovation for Growth and Sustainability" and serves as a dynamic platform for fostering collaboration among governmental agencies, research institutions, business entities, and civil society groups in order to bolster Thailand's innovation ecosystem. The Chinese scientific research agency is also a key exhibitor at the Fair.
During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between CRAES and the Thailand National Innovation Agency (NIA), an agency under the MHESI, a move aimed at strengthening ties in ecological and environmental cooperation in research and innovation between the two agencies. The MOU was signed by the CRAES’ Vice President Dr. Chen Sheng, and the NIA’s Executive Director Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng. It will provide new opportunities for technological advancement in ecological conservation, air quality improvement, and water resources management for the benefit of both countries and the region.
"We are excited to participate in the MHESI Fair and collaborate with the Thailand National Innovation Agency," said Dr. Chen. "This event not only highlights our commitment to the green development of environmental science, but also represents our commitment to promoting sustainable social development through scientific and technological innovation and determination."
The visit of the Senior delegation from CRAES provided an opportunity to engage local stakeholders and solidify partnerships with other leading environmental organizations based in Bangkok, as CRAES seeks to strengthen cooperation with actors in the region. Meetings were held with officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand; the Chairman of Federation of Thai Industries, Mr. Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Dr. Pichai Sonchaeng, Secretary-General of the Thai-Sino Association of Science and Technology (TSAST); officials from UN agencies (UNEP, UNDP, UNESCAP), Mae Fah Luang Foundation, Chulalongkorn University, the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Asia; and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Strategy613, a Bangkok-based advisory firm with deep roots in both China and Thailand, helped facilitate collaboration between the CRAES, the NIA and other Bangkok-based organizations. Strategy613 is specialized in providing independent and innovative bespoke solutions to international businesses operating in Asia, particularly in China and Thailand. Currently, Strategy613 is assisting CRAES in establishing a regional technology innovation platform Center in Thailand for Southeast Asia.
Southeast Asian countries and the world at large urgently need pollution control and low carbon transition technologies that China has become a global market leader in.
“CRAES plans to establish a regional science and technology innovation and cooperation platform in Thailand will greatly boost environmental cooperation, assist interoperability of standards, and accelerate the deployment of green and low carbon technologies needed to secure a green, climate safe future,” said Leo Horn-Phathanothai, President for Innovation and Sustainability at Strategy613.