CRAES showcases technological achievements, signs MOU with NIA at MHESI’s first innovation fair to strengthen ties in environmental research

The visit of the Senior delegation from CRAES provided an opportunity to engage local stakeholders and solidify partnerships with other leading environmental organizations based in Bangkok, as CRAES seeks to strengthen cooperation with actors in the region. Meetings were held with officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand; the Chairman of Federation of Thai Industries, Mr. Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Dr. Pichai Sonchaeng, Secretary-General of the Thai-Sino Association of Science and Technology (TSAST); officials from UN agencies (UNEP, UNDP, UNESCAP), Mae Fah Luang Foundation, Chulalongkorn University, the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Asia; and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Strategy613, a Bangkok-based advisory firm with deep roots in both China and Thailand, helped facilitate collaboration between the CRAES, the NIA and other Bangkok-based organizations. Strategy613 is specialized in providing independent and innovative bespoke solutions to international businesses operating in Asia, particularly in China and Thailand. Currently, Strategy613 is assisting CRAES in establishing a regional technology innovation platform Center in Thailand for Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asian countries and the world at large urgently need pollution control and low carbon transition technologies that China has become a global market leader in.

“CRAES plans to establish a regional science and technology innovation and cooperation platform in Thailand will greatly boost environmental cooperation, assist interoperability of standards, and accelerate the deployment of green and low carbon technologies needed to secure a green, climate safe future,” said Leo Horn-Phathanothai, President for Innovation and Sustainability at Strategy613.