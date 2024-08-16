C.P. Group and affiliates support youths in One Young World 2024 for the 9th consecutive year

Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) and its affiliates believe in the power of youth and have supported a total of 20 young representatives from C.P. Group’s business units to participate in the world's largest youth leadership summit, One Young World 2024. This marks the 9th consecutive year of participation, with the event taking place from September 18 to 21, 2024, in Montréal, Canada. The summit will gather young leaders from over 190 countries to exchange views under the theme "Inspiring Young Leaders for a Sustainable Intelligence World," focusing on urgent global issues through five key topics: 1. Indigenous Voices, 2. The Climate and Ecological Crisis, 3. Artificial Intelligence, 4. Health Equality, and 5. Peace.
In preparation for the summit, C.P. Group has provided training for the young representatives who will be attending One Young World 2024. The activities include a visit to the CP RAM factory in Lat Lum Kaeo to observe modern food production innovation, as well as workshops held from August 5-8, 2024, at the C.P. Leadership Institute in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Experts in the five key topics of this year's summit shared their experiences with the 20 young representatives, equipping them with knowledge to exchange perspectives with youth from around the world.
Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group, stated that in a world full of challenges, C.P. Group recognizes the importance of developing "human capital" to effectively address global challenges and achieve the sustainable development goals. Particularly, the digital transformation with "AI and data" is crucial as the world enters the 5.0 era, where humans and technology merge seamlessly to create a sustainable intelligence society. This issue is one of the urgent topics at this year's One Young World summit, among other issues that youth worldwide must collaborate to find solutions.
Dr. Athapol Pecharaply, Director of Engineering for Sustainability at CP Foods (Public) Company Limited, emphasized that C.P. Group has been supporting young people to participate in the One Young World Summit for nine consecutive years because the company believes that this group of young people will be crucial leaders in the future. One of the topics to be discussed at this year's summit is "The Climate and Ecological Crisis," a matter of global importance due to the widespread impact of climate change. This summit provides an excellent opportunity for C.P. Group's young representatives to exchange knowledge and experiences with global leaders, which will ultimately benefit the company and the nation.
Ms. Worakamon Punark, one of the young representatives interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI), observed that AI is currently a focus for all sectors, as it can be used to develop both companies and the medical field, helping to improve the quality of life for people in society. However, AI also presents challenges, such as the lack of clear AI governance and the absence of rules defining what should or should not be done. Issues like data privacy and the rights to human-created artwork, which should require permission from the original creators, are also of concern. Representing CP at the summit is a great opportunity to meet peers who share similar interests and perspectives, leading to exchanges and learning from experts to address AI-related challenges effectively.