C.P. Group and affiliates support youths in One Young World 2024 for the 9th consecutive year

Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) and its affiliates believe in the power of youth and have supported a total of 20 young representatives from C.P. Group’s business units to participate in the world's largest youth leadership summit, One Young World 2024. This marks the 9th consecutive year of participation, with the event taking place from September 18 to 21, 2024, in Montréal, Canada. The summit will gather young leaders from over 190 countries to exchange views under the theme "Inspiring Young Leaders for a Sustainable Intelligence World," focusing on urgent global issues through five key topics: 1. Indigenous Voices, 2. The Climate and Ecological Crisis, 3. Artificial Intelligence, 4. Health Equality, and 5. Peace.

In preparation for the summit, C.P. Group has provided training for the young representatives who will be attending One Young World 2024. The activities include a visit to the CP RAM factory in Lat Lum Kaeo to observe modern food production innovation, as well as workshops held from August 5-8, 2024, at the C.P. Leadership Institute in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Experts in the five key topics of this year's summit shared their experiences with the 20 young representatives, equipping them with knowledge to exchange perspectives with youth from around the world.