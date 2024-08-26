Scaling up efficiency: EVA Air first airline in Asia to sign for AeroSHARK modification

Lufthansa Technik AG is proud to announce EVA Air as the first Asian airline having signed for modifications with its drag-reducing and hence fuel-saving AeroSHARK surface technology jointly developed with BASF. The Taipei-based airline decided to have its entire cargo fleet of nine Boeing 777F long-range freighters modified with the innovative riblet films covering the aircraft’s fuselage and engine nacelles. With B-16786, a first EVA Air freighter has already undergone this comprehensive modification at the airline’s homebase at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport. Closely guided by Lufthansa Technik, the modification was executed by EVA Air's affiliate, Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. (EGAT). The aircraft is expected to re-enter commercial service in early September.

AeroSHARK is a functional surface film that is modeled on the drag-reducing structure of sharkskin. It consists of ribs around 50 micrometers in size – the so-called riblets. If several hundred square meters of the fuselage and engine nacelles are covered with this, the frictional resistance of the aircraft is reduced so significantly that fuel consumption and the resulting emissions are reduced by around one percent. Extrapolated to EVA Air’s nine 777F aircraft, this equates to annual savings of more than 2,500 metric tons of kerosene and more than 7,800 metric tons of CO2 emissions.