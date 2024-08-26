AIS Serenade celebrates 20th years of success as the no. 1 brand love in customers\' hearts

Today, Serenade boasts a customer base of over 6 million, accounting for 12% of our total mobile and broadband customers, contributing to 40% of our total revenue. Moreover, the Serenade program has significantly enhanced customer retention, with customers staying with AIS five times longer than average. This base includes 300,000 Platinum, 2 million Gold, and 4 million Emerald customers.

“We understand the diverse and rapid changing lifestyles of our customers. Focusing solely on providing the best service to meet their needs is no longer sufficient. Today, we intensify our efforts to constantly ask how we can improve our customers’ lives. Through the Human-Centered Design approach, we will create value and meaningful experiences by understanding people and their context and solve the right problem, offer the right product and experience to fostering a lasting relationship with AIS. We have also introduced new uniforms in collaboration with Greyhound Original, allowing Serenade Ambassadors to be their true selves, confident and ready to always serve. This is the essence of our concept ‘Compassion for all generations,’ where we weave together unique stories through partnerships to create new and special experiences for our customers.”

We will kick off with the Serenade Coupon campaign, held every 20th of the month, starting September 20th. This campaign offers great monthly deals, totaling over 10 million baht in value. Customers can redeem a discount coupon from eight popular brands—Starbucks, Major Cineplex, SF Cinema, iBerry Group, Zen Restaurant, On the Table, Coffee Beans by Dao, and Guss Damn Good—by using just 20 AIS Points. Coupons can be collected through the myAIS app from September 20, 2024, to February 20, 2025.

The Serenade Lucky Wallpaper campaign brings the most powerful spiritual boost of the year by combining the energies of three revered deities to enhance your luck and prosperity. Customers can redeem a personalized mobile wallpaper, specially designed by Lucky Dose, featuring the auspicious WESSUWAN NAGA and LAKSHMI designs (valued at 299 baht) for just 20 AIS Points through the myAIS app.

The campaign culminates with the Luxury Watch Surprise, offering all Serenade customers the chance to own luxury timepieces from world-renowned brands, with a total value exceeding 3 million baht. Customers can enter the draw for 30 prizes by redeeming 20 AIS Points through the myAIS app from mid-September until the end of the year.

Opal Lertutai concluded by saying, “All of these initiatives reflect our commitment at AIS. Despite the intense competition in the telecommunications industry, we are determined to deliver excellence with all our hearts in every aspect. The services we design with passion will not only benefit our customers but also help differentiate our business, enabling sustainable growth in the future.”



#AISSerenade #Serenade20th

