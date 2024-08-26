AIS Serenade celebrates 20th years of success as the no. 1 brand love in customers\' hearts

For over 34 years, AIS has been a leader in business, excelling not only in the strength of its network quality and comprehensive digital infrastructure but also in providing unparalleled services and exclusive privileges tailored to the diverse lifestyles of its customers. Notably, the AIS Serenade program has set the standard for customer service and care in Thailand's telecommunications industry since 2004. This marks a significant achievement from 20th years of dedication, reflecting AIS's commitment to excellence, which has been recognized by customers through exceptional services that exceed expectations and meaningful, tangible privileges.
As AIS Serenade embarks on its 20th year, this milestone represents another pivotal moment in elevating the service beyond merely offering the best for customers. It aims to create value and meaningful experiences, along with a deep understanding and care for every aspect of customers' lives. This will be achieved through the Human-Centered Design strategy, supported by a 20-million-baht budget, to celebrate through the campaign “AIS Serenade 20th Anniversary: Compassion for All Generations”
Opal Lertutai, Head of Customer Proposition and Loyalty Management Department AIS, stated, “Serenade is one of the proudest achievements for us at AIS. We have been able to deliver exclusive services and extraordinary experiences to our customers, surpassing the standard customer relationship management (CRM) programs typically seen in the market. By laying the foundation for service excellence, we have created unique experiences across various dimensions, including the opening of the first Serenade Club at Central Chidlom, the launch of the Personal Assistant (PA) service for our Platinum customers, and offering exclusive privileges in dining, travel, and shopping that go beyond mere discounts, making our customers feel truly special.
The successful journey of Serenade over the past 20th years has become a powerful tool in winning the loyalty of our customers, with over 60% of Serenade customers having been with AIS for more than 10 years. This also sets a new standard for our work, ensuring that customers receive even greater special treatment every day. This dedication is reflected in our consistently positive Net Promoter Score (NPS), a measure of customer satisfaction.”
Today, Serenade boasts a customer base of over 6 million, accounting for 12% of our total mobile and broadband customers, contributing to 40% of our total revenue. Moreover, the Serenade program has significantly enhanced customer retention, with customers staying with AIS five times longer than average. This base includes 300,000 Platinum, 2 million Gold, and 4 million Emerald customers.
“We understand the diverse and rapid changing lifestyles of our customers. Focusing solely on providing the best service to meet their needs is no longer sufficient. Today, we intensify our efforts to constantly ask how we can improve our customers’ lives. Through the Human-Centered Design approach, we will create value and meaningful experiences by understanding people and their context and solve the right problem, offer the right product and experience to fostering a lasting relationship with AIS. We have also introduced new uniforms in collaboration with Greyhound Original, allowing Serenade Ambassadors to be their true selves, confident and ready to always serve. This is the essence of our concept ‘Compassion for all generations,’ where we weave together unique stories through partnerships to create new and special experiences for our customers.”
We will kick off with the Serenade Coupon campaign, held every 20th of the month, starting September 20th. This campaign offers great monthly deals, totaling over 10 million baht in value. Customers can redeem a discount coupon from eight popular brands—Starbucks, Major Cineplex, SF Cinema, iBerry Group, Zen Restaurant, On the Table, Coffee Beans by Dao, and Guss Damn Good—by using just 20 AIS Points. Coupons can be collected through the myAIS app from September 20, 2024, to February 20, 2025.
The Serenade Lucky Wallpaper campaign brings the most powerful spiritual boost of the year by combining the energies of three revered deities to enhance your luck and prosperity. Customers can redeem a personalized mobile wallpaper, specially designed by Lucky Dose, featuring the auspicious WESSUWAN NAGA and LAKSHMI designs (valued at 299 baht) for just 20 AIS Points through the myAIS app.
The campaign culminates with the Luxury Watch Surprise, offering all Serenade customers the chance to own luxury timepieces from world-renowned brands, with a total value exceeding 3 million baht. Customers can enter the draw for 30 prizes by redeeming 20 AIS Points through the myAIS app from mid-September until the end of the year.
Opal Lertutai concluded by saying, “All of these initiatives reflect our commitment at AIS. Despite the intense competition in the telecommunications industry, we are determined to deliver excellence with all our hearts in every aspect. The services we design with passion will not only benefit our customers but also help differentiate our business, enabling sustainable growth in the future.”
#AISSerenade #Serenade20th