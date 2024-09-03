“Siam Premium Outlets” expands its Thai network, announcing a second center in Phuket, creating a new global destination in 2026

This project aims to create a vibrant hub for shopping and tourism, catering to both local and international visitors, while contributing to the growth of the Thai economy and tourism sector. The new center is expected to open its doors in 2026.

Siam Piwat Simon achieved remarkable success with the launch of "Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok," the first of its kind in Thailand, in 2020. Strategically located along the Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway (Highway No.7), near Suvarnabhumi International Airport, this outlet brings an authentic premium outlet experience to Thailand for the first and only time. The outlet boasts over 300 brands, including luxury labels, popular designer brands, international names, and Thai favorites. Notable brands exclusive to this location include Balenciaga, Burberry, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Rebecca Minkoff, Longchamp, Boss, Montblanc, Swiss Watch Gallery, Fred Perry, Nike United SPO, Pomelo and Siam Takashimaya among others. Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok has quickly become a key shopping destination in Thailand, attracting a steady flow of both Thai and international customers since its opening.

In 2023, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok saw strong growth, with a remarkable increase in revenue compared to the previous year. This growth was accompanied by a steady rise in foot traffic, with the current occupancy rate reaching 100%.