BDMS launches breast cancer screening campaign to promote early detection and prevention

In alignment with its commitment to proactive health care, BDMS is offering a special Breast Cancer Screening Package featuring a Digital Mammogram and Ultrasound for just 2,900 Baht. This package will be available for purchase from September 16 to October 31, 2024, with the service redeemable until November 15, 2024.

The screening package is available at all six BDMS hospital groups, including Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, The Royal Hospital Group (Cambodia), and BDMS Wellness Clinic.

This comprehensive screening program features both a digital mammogram and ultrasound, which are crucial for identifying early signs of breast cancer and assessing risk. Early detection greatly improves the effectiveness of treatment and prevention when managed under expert care.

BDMS underscores the importance of regular screenings as a vital strategy for early diagnosis, particularly for women aged 40 and over. Regular self-exams and timely medical evaluations are essential, as early detection can significantly reduce the impact of breast cancer.

For more information or to purchase the BDMS Breast Cancer Screening Package, please visit BDMS-affiliated hospitals nationwide or contact us through Health Plaza, Shopee, Lazada, or the LINE OA of participating hospitals.