Siniakova set for Hua Hin opener, Sawangkaew advances in a career-first

World No. 37 Katerina Siniakova will make her debut in Hua Hin against Australian Arina Rodionova following the Opening Ceremony that will officially signal the beginning of the tournament. Rodionova, who made the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open in February, will be a tough opener for Siniakova.

Adding to the action on Centre Court will be an all-Thai clash as Lanlana Tararudee and Thasaporn Naklo face off against each other. Both Tararudee and Naklo were awarded wildcards into the Main Draw and as it stands are the Thai No. 1 and No. 3 players respectively.

Click here for the Monday's full order of play



Sunday’s final round of qualifying saw Thai No. 2 Mananchaya Sawangkaew advance to the Main Draw of a 250-level event for the first time in her career.



“In the first set, I started slow and then in the second set I told myself to play my game because in the first set I played her game too much”, said Sawangkaew. “In the second and third sets, I felt like I played my game better and felt much more comfortable.”



Sawangkaew is ready for the next challenge that lies ahead in the Main Draw. “This feels so good to get in Main Draw and to play with the best players”, she said. “It’s going to be a tougher test but I’m so excited.”

Click here to see the Main Draw