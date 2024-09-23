Siniakova set for Hua Hin opener, Sawangkaew advances in a career-first

World No. 37 Katerina Siniakova will make her debut in Hua Hin against Australian Arina Rodionova following the Opening Ceremony that will officially signal the beginning of the tournament. Rodionova, who made the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open in February, will be a tough opener for Siniakova.
Adding to the action on Centre Court will be an all-Thai clash as Lanlana Tararudee and Thasaporn Naklo face off against each other. Both Tararudee and Naklo were awarded wildcards into the Main Draw and as it stands are the Thai No. 1 and No. 3 players respectively.
Sunday’s final round of qualifying saw Thai No. 2 Mananchaya Sawangkaew advance to the Main Draw of a 250-level event for the first time in her career.
“In the first set, I started slow and then in the second set I told myself to play my game because in the first set I played her game too much”, said Sawangkaew. “In the second and third sets, I felt like I played my game better and felt much more comfortable.”
Sawangkaew is ready for the next challenge that lies ahead in the Main Draw. “This feels so good to get in Main Draw and to play with the best players”, she said. “It’s going to be a tougher test but I’m so excited.”
In other final round qualifying matches from around Arena Hua Hin, Dutch second seed Arianne Hartono advanced following a retirement from Lara Salden at 5-7 6-3 2-0. Tatiana Prozorova defeated Thailand’s Viera Deeperm 6-0 6-2 while China’s Sijia Wei and Xinyu Gao also advanced to the Main Draw.
Away from the tennis, the Tourism Authority of Thailand helped to deliver another amazing experience for the players. Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett, who is playing in the doubles event, took to the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort for sunrise on Sunday morning to make merit by offering food to monks.
“This morning was special”, Barnett said. We travel so much with tournaments I think it’s important to get to know the different cultures and traditions.”
“It’s not every day you can do such amazing things”, she said. “Thank you to the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the tournament for giving me this opportunity to do this.”
The Allied Thailand Open 2024 presented by Cal-Comp is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
