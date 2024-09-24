Muay Thai gym identifies which gym offers acceptance letters for DTV applicants

The recent introduction of DTV has offered alternatives among foreigners who wish to stay in Thailand, particularly digital nomads or those interested in Muay Thai or cooking class.
However, early confusion arose among DTV applicants on what documents from Muay Thai gym would be accepted due to unclear information on Thaievisa website. Several Thai embassies requested applicants a certificate of recognition from the Muay Thai school issued by Education Ministry, which is required for a Muay Thai Visa.
DTV offers applicants a 180-day stay with a financial requirement of 500,000 baht ($15,159), which is different from Muay Thai Visa offers applicants a 90-day stay with a financial requirement of US$4,000 (131,934 baht).
Fitfac, one of 46 Muay Thai School certified by the Education Ministry, pointed out that many DTV applications had been denied because the applicants provided only a fitness gym contract or an acceptance letter from an unrecognised Muay Thai school.
To tackle confusion between DTV and Muay Thai Visa application, the school said Thai consulates are now equipped with databases listing all recognised Muay Thai schools from the Education Ministry. The Sports Authority of Thailand has also submitted its list of certified standard boxing camps to the Consular Department, it added.
“Currently, many embassies will only consider Muay Thai camps or gyms with a certification of high standard from the Board of Boxing Sport or certification from the Education Ministry when issuing the DTV,” the school said.
Fitfac recommended applicants to request both an acceptance letter and a certificate from the school, along with a copy of the authorised signature of the person issuing the letter, to apply for the DTV.
“It is important to secure the acceptance letter only from a recognised Muay Thai school or a certified high standard boxing camp from the Board of Boxing Sport to guarantee the DTV visa,” the school said.
The school added that it has launched a website, dtvvisathailand.com, to provide comprehensive information about the DTV application process and required documentation.
Fitfac has already successfully issued letters to almost 30 applicants from Canada, the US, the United Kingdom and Austria. The school also offers dedicated support staff to assist applicants through the visa process and can issue the necessary letter of acceptance within one day of payment.