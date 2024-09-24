Muay Thai gym identifies which gym offers acceptance letters for DTV applicants

The recent introduction of DTV has offered alternatives among foreigners who wish to stay in Thailand, particularly digital nomads or those interested in Muay Thai or cooking class.

However, early confusion arose among DTV applicants on what documents from Muay Thai gym would be accepted due to unclear information on Thaievisa website. Several Thai embassies requested applicants a certificate of recognition from the Muay Thai school issued by Education Ministry, which is required for a Muay Thai Visa.

DTV offers applicants a 180-day stay with a financial requirement of 500,000 baht ($15,159), which is different from Muay Thai Visa offers applicants a 90-day stay with a financial requirement of US$4,000 (131,934 baht).