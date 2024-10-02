Why the Documentation Has Become Stricter

When the DTV visa first launched, only an acceptance letter was needed. However, embassies now require a full set of documents to prevent fraudulent applications. Failing to provide all the necessary paperwork can result in a rejected application—or worse, blacklisting.



Choose Your Muay Thai Gym Wisely

If you’re applying for a DTV visa through the Muay Thai training route, it’s essential to select a fully certified and 100% Thai-owned gym. Some gyms might offer a cheap acceptance letter without the full set of documents, but this could put your entire visa at risk. Ensure that the gym you choose can provide all the necessary certifications and documentation.



Expert Guidance on Your DTV Visa

To help simplify the visa process, FITFAC has created a dedicated website, dtvvisathailand.com, which offers expert guidance on the DTV visa. The site provides a clear, step-by-step breakdown of what’s required and how to avoid common mistakes, making the application process easier and more streamlined. For anyone looking to apply for the DTV visa, this is an invaluable resource.



About FITFAC Muay Thai Gym

If you’re considering Muay Thai as your DTV route, FITFAC Muay Thai Gym is one of the best choices. FITFAC is the largest Muay Thai gym in Thailand, with over 11 locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Pathumthani. It has operated for more than 10 years and is especially popular among local Thais who are absolute beginners in Muay Thai. The gym’s facilities are fully air-conditioned and conveniently located next to sky train and subway lines, making it easy to access.

For expats interested in learning Muay Thai, you can drop by any of their locations or visit fitfacmuaythai.com/en for more details. With its long-standing reputation and experience, FITFAC is well-prepared to guide you through both your training and your visa process.