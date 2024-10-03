The Mall Group proudly presents the \"Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin\" campaign, as part of Nihao Month, offering exclusive benefits to Chinese tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the campaign "Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin" (China and Thailand Are Family), partnering with airlines, hotels, and financial businesses to offer benefits to Chinese tourists from the start of their journey. Tourists will receive a Welcome Package immediately upon arrival at the airport. This campaign runs from today until November 30, 2024, at Siam Paragon, Em District (Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere), and The Mall Lifestyle Store in Bang Kapi. The goal is to attract Chinese tourists during the Golden Week, China's national holiday of seven days in early October, with an expected 30% increase in spending from Chinese visitors throughout the campaign.

Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group Co., Ltd., discusses the Nihao Month Project spoke about the special campaign in response to the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Nihao Month initiative. She stated, “To drive Thailand's tourism economy, The Mall Group is expanding the Nihao Month project, which is part of the celebration for 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, through the campaign ‘Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin’ (China and Thailand Are Family). This campaign involves partnerships with hotels, airlines, financial businesses, and banks to provide 360-degree benefits for Chinese tourists. Starting from Suvarnabhumi Airport, tourists can simply show their passports at the AIS counter to receive a Welcome Package valued at 18,000 Baht.”