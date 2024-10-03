The Mall Group proudly presents the \"Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin\" campaign, as part of Nihao Month, offering exclusive benefits to Chinese tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the campaign "Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin" (China and Thailand Are Family), partnering with airlines, hotels, and financial businesses to offer benefits to Chinese tourists from the start of their journey. Tourists will receive a Welcome Package immediately upon arrival at the airport. This campaign runs from today until November 30, 2024, at Siam Paragon, Em District (Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere), and The Mall Lifestyle Store in Bang Kapi. The goal is to attract Chinese tourists during the Golden Week, China's national holiday of seven days in early October, with an expected 30% increase in spending from Chinese visitors throughout the campaign.
Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group Co., Ltd., discusses the Nihao Month Project spoke about the special campaign in response to the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Nihao Month initiative. She stated, “To drive Thailand's tourism economy, The Mall Group is expanding the Nihao Month project, which is part of the celebration for 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, through the campaign ‘Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin’ (China and Thailand Are Family). This campaign involves partnerships with hotels, airlines, financial businesses, and banks to provide 360-degree benefits for Chinese tourists. Starting from Suvarnabhumi Airport, tourists can simply show their passports at the AIS counter to receive a Welcome Package valued at 18,000 Baht.”
Once tourists begin their journey and check into any of the more than 100 hotels participating in the campaign, they can request special discount coupons from The Mall Group and exclusive discounts from Em District shopping centers. These can be obtained from their hotel room or the concierge desk. When visiting participating shopping centers, tourists do not need to make a purchase beforehand. By simply presenting their boarding pass along with their passport from the participating airline, they can receive a souvenir voucher. Additional rewards are available when they meet certain spending requirements within the Em District shopping centers (Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere).
The Mall Group has partnered with Trip.com, the largest travel app in China, to provide exclusive benefits for spending within the food court and additional discounts from business partners. UnionPay cardholders will receive a 10% discount with no minimum purchase, capped at 600 Baht. Customers paying with Alipay can get a discount coupon worth over 20 Yuan with a minimum purchase of 500 Yuan, and a coupon worth over 60 Yuan with a minimum spend of 1,000 Yuan. For those using WeChat Pay, scanning a QR code will grant them a special exchange rate with an additional discount of up to 2-4% off the standard rate. Visa cardholders who spend a total of 2,000 Baht will receive M Cash worth 200 Baht, which can be used at Gourmet Market and Power Mall. Additionally, there will be special gifts from Jim Thompson, one of the most popular brands among Chinese tourists.
To promote the campaign 'Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin' as part of the Nihao Month initiative, a video titled “Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin: Are China and Thailand Really Family?” has been created. The video features renowned Thai-Chinese actor, Mr. Bee Thanasak, along with over 100 influencers to help raise awareness about Thai-Chinese relations and create engagement around products and services, particularly in the Em District area. This effort aims to strengthen connections and highlight the cultural ties between the two nations.
Ms. Voralak highlighted the significance of the long-term marketing strategy and goals of The Mall Group, particularly regarding international tourism. She noted that Chinese tourists are currently the most important group for the company, representing the largest portion of visitors to The Mall Group's shopping centers, contributing approximately 25-30% of total spending. Following them are tourists from the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Cambodia, and India. She mentioned that certain branches, like Emsphere, have seen a dramatic increase in tourist numbers due to supportive products and activities designed to attract international visitors. The group is actively marketing to specific tourist demographics from different countries, expanding its network with travel industry partners. With several of The Mall Group's partners being Chinese organizations, the company emphasizes the Chinese market across all dimensions, including relationships and business. The 'Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin' campaign is a proactive effort to enhance engagement with the Chinese market, encompassing tourism, retail, and cultural exchange. Ms. Voralak anticipates a 30% increase in spending from Chinese tourists during the Golden Week, China’s national holiday of seven days in early October, extending through to the end of November. She also expects this trend to have a lasting impact on attracting tourists during the New Year festival.