One Bangkok: A new global landmark in the heart of Bangkok set to open on 25 October

In addition, exclusive stores and leading brands offer unique experiences created specifically for One Bangkok (Made in One Bangkok), including King Power City Boutique, under the concept of “An Experiential Shopping Journey in the City,” designed by the world-renowned Hayon Studio. This boutique spans over 5,000 sqm on floors 1-2 in the Parade zone. Experience Mitsukoshi Depachika, a world-class food destination and the first of its kind in Thailand. Explore SARAPAD THAI, a premium and trendy center for Thai products, and Tech House, ONE Content Store, the first new concept duplex bookstore. Enjoy movies at One Ultra Screen, the epitome of ultra-luxury cinemas, featuring the innovative “THE EXCLUSIVE MOVIE CLUB” concept promising unparalleled clarity with LASER 4K technology. Celebrate special moments at CHANG CANVAS, and discover flagship stores of Jim Thompson, Club 21, and the Swatch concept store. Don’t miss out on Little Gaia, a learning center crafted for children and families. Explore BIG C’s debut concept, ‘BIG C Foodplace Bangkok Marché, and enjoy FOODSTREET, where you can savor Michelin Guide-certified street food, all in one convenient location, along with many other exciting offerings.



The Finest Hospitality, Futuristic Workplaces & Ultimate Living

Experience The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok, the first 6-star luxury hotel on Rama IV Road, opening in November 2024. The first Andaz-branded hotel in Bangkok, Andaz One Bangkok, will open in 2025, and Fraser Suites Bangkok is set to open in 2026. The initial phase of the office buildings at One Bangkok includes Tower 3, Tower 4, and Tower 5. Currently, Tower 4 boasts an occupancy rate of 80%, while Tower 3 stands at 30%. Tower 5 is now open for reservations. Leading companies committed to relocating their offices to One Bangkok include Baker & McKenzie Ltd., KGI Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Estée Lauder Companies, A. Menarini (Thailand) Ltd., LINE MAN Wongnai, and BMW Group Thailand. The Residences at One Bangkok, offering an unparalleled living experience at this prime Wireless Road location, will be available for customer previews from the end of 2024.



Inspiring Urban Canvas

Explore new inspirations at Art Loop, a 2-kilometre art and culture journey encircling the project. Delight in the One Bangkok Public Art Collection, showcasing public artworks by world-renowned and notable local artists, thoughtfully designed and curated to complement the context of One Bangkok. Highlights include unique sculptures by Anish Kapoor and Tony Cragg. Additionally, The Wireless House at One Bangkok will be unveiled, featuring an exhibition that brings the rich history of Thailand’s first telegraph station to life in a contemporary narrative. The building’s architecture will transport you back to 1913, making it a must-visit destination at One Bangkok.



The One Bangkok Celebration

An unforgettable global phenomenon where our hearts will beat as one at the One Bangkok Celebration. Leading Thai organizers will collaborate to present a mesmerizing show, with world-witnessed exclusive performances by Auditoire, a world-leading brand experience agency, and one of the agencies charged with producing the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Spectacular light and music performances will involve over 300 artists from Thailand and abroad. The celebrations will continue with concerts from over 25 renowned artists throughout the weeks from 25 October to 31 December 2024.

Enjoy special promotions and offers from top stores, along with a variety of special event programs throughout the year, ensuring your excitement never wanes.

The One Bangkok Celebration marks a significant milestone in Bangkok’s transformation into a world-class metropolis. This achievement reflects a vision of sustainability and smart city development, positioning One Bangkok as “The Heart of the City,” fulfilling every need and enhancing the living experience for everyone. Join us for this thrilling experience starting 25 October 2024.