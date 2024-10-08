One Bangkok: A new global landmark in the heart of Bangkok set to open on 25 October

Aspiring to be “The Heart of Bangkok,” a district created to hold a place in people’s hearts, One Bangkok is poised to elevate the city to a world-class metropolis and a must-visit destination for people from around the world. The One Bangkok Celebration, set for 25 October 2024, will mark a key moment for Bangkok’s future.
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, remarked, “Entrepreneurial leadership plays a pivotal role in driving the economy and inspiring investor confidence in Thailand's future potential. One Bangkok will play a key role in enhancing the city’s status as a ‘Global Integrated Lifestyle Hub’. After more than a decade of meticulous design and development, we remain resolutely focused on the people, communities, and environmental sustainability. Our partnerships with world-leading companies have ensured the seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies, making One Bangkok a true model of a sustainable and future-proof smart city.”
He continued, “We are truly excited to announce the One Bangkok Celebration on 25 October 2024. This will be an opportunity to bring everyone together to witness something truly special. This spectacular event, presented in collaboration with our partners and business allies, will feature an exclusive performance by Auditoire, the visionary team behind the 2024 Olympic show and numerous other world-class spectacles. This promises to be an extraordinary and unforgettable occasion.”
A Rhythmic Retail Destination Like No Other!
Discover the ultimate shopping and lifestyle experience through the concept of The Rhythmic Experience at three unique retail destinations: Parade and The Storeys (opening 25 October), and POST 1928 (set to launch in the next phase). Spanning over 190,000 sqm, these destinations offer unique concepts and designs seamlessly connected on the ‘Retail Loop’, which encompasses 900 retail stores. Parade and The Storeys will elevate the shopping experience, complemented by the ‘All Day, Everyday Dining Journey’ at the ‘Food Loop,’ which houses over 250 acclaimed restaurants from around the world. Some of these eateries are making their debut in Thailand, including WOLFGANG’S STEAK HOUSE, Pura Brasa, Ant Hole, OYA, AWARE COFFEE, HATTENDO, and Tempura Tendon Hannosuke Tokyo. Additionally, there are unique establishments that have never been seen before in a shopping centre, such as Kopi Hia Tai Kee, Hoteki, TEMPERED, Fillets, VEGGIE FIRST CAFÉ, Krua Apsorn, and KIN ROLL.
In addition, exclusive stores and leading brands offer unique experiences created specifically for One Bangkok (Made in One Bangkok), including King Power City Boutique, under the concept of “An Experiential Shopping Journey in the City,” designed by the world-renowned Hayon Studio. This boutique spans over 5,000 sqm on floors 1-2 in the Parade zone. Experience Mitsukoshi Depachika, a world-class food destination and the first of its kind in Thailand. Explore SARAPAD THAI, a premium and trendy center for Thai products, and Tech House, ONE Content Store, the first new concept duplex bookstore. Enjoy movies at One Ultra Screen, the epitome of ultra-luxury cinemas, featuring the innovative “THE EXCLUSIVE MOVIE CLUB” concept promising unparalleled clarity with LASER 4K technology. Celebrate special moments at CHANG CANVAS, and discover flagship stores of Jim Thompson, Club 21, and the Swatch concept store. Don’t miss out on Little Gaia, a learning center crafted for children and families. Explore BIG C’s debut concept, ‘BIG C Foodplace Bangkok Marché, and enjoy FOODSTREET, where you can savor Michelin Guide-certified street food, all in one convenient location, along with many other exciting offerings.
The Finest Hospitality, Futuristic Workplaces & Ultimate Living
Experience The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok, the first 6-star luxury hotel on Rama IV Road, opening in November 2024. The first Andaz-branded hotel in Bangkok, Andaz One Bangkok, will open in 2025, and Fraser Suites Bangkok is set to open in 2026. The initial phase of the office buildings at One Bangkok includes Tower 3, Tower 4, and Tower 5. Currently, Tower 4 boasts an occupancy rate of 80%, while Tower 3 stands at 30%. Tower 5 is now open for reservations. Leading companies committed to relocating their offices to One Bangkok include Baker & McKenzie Ltd., KGI Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Estée Lauder Companies, A. Menarini (Thailand) Ltd., LINE MAN Wongnai, and BMW Group Thailand. The Residences at One Bangkok, offering an unparalleled living experience at this prime Wireless Road location, will be available for customer previews from the end of 2024.
Inspiring Urban Canvas
Explore new inspirations at Art Loop, a 2-kilometre art and culture journey encircling the project. Delight in the One Bangkok Public Art Collection, showcasing public artworks by world-renowned and notable local artists, thoughtfully designed and curated to complement the context of One Bangkok. Highlights include unique sculptures by Anish Kapoor and Tony Cragg. Additionally, The Wireless House at One Bangkok will be unveiled, featuring an exhibition that brings the rich history of Thailand’s first telegraph station to life in a contemporary narrative. The building’s architecture will transport you back to 1913, making it a must-visit destination at One Bangkok.
The One Bangkok Celebration
An unforgettable global phenomenon where our hearts will beat as one at the One Bangkok Celebration. Leading Thai organizers will collaborate to present a mesmerizing show, with world-witnessed exclusive performances by Auditoire, a world-leading brand experience agency, and one of the agencies charged with producing the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Spectacular light and music performances will involve over 300 artists from Thailand and abroad. The celebrations will continue with concerts from over 25 renowned artists throughout the weeks from 25 October to 31 December 2024.
Enjoy special promotions and offers from top stores, along with a variety of special event programs throughout the year, ensuring your excitement never wanes.
The One Bangkok Celebration marks a significant milestone in Bangkok’s transformation into a world-class metropolis. This achievement reflects a vision of sustainability and smart city development, positioning One Bangkok as “The Heart of the City,” fulfilling every need and enhancing the living experience for everyone. Join us for this thrilling experience starting 25 October 2024.