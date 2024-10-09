AIS has partnered with USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, led by Professor David Craig, to unveil findings from the “Thai Creator Culture” study

This collaboration was introduced by Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, Vice Chairman of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), and a member of the USC Annenberg Board of Councilors. Mr. Sarath places great importance on supporting industry networks and driving innovation in education to ensure that communication and media studies are modern and capable of adapting effectively to changes in the industry. This collaboration aims to answer the question of how creator culture will shape the future direction of the global economy and society.

As creators play an increasingly important role, studying to understand the characteristics of creators will allow digital technology to support them more effectively. This also helps connect with other ecosystems, with the main goal of enhancing work and creating new opportunities for the media industry and creators. It aims to enable them to showcase their potential and build upon their work on platforms and digital infrastructure efficiently.

The exchange of information and discussions during the Global Creator Culture Summit held in May 2024 between AIS and Professor David Craig marks the beginning of an open platform that provides highly valuable perspectives for the research mentioned above.