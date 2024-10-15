APEX, US-based renewable energy project developer, sets to drive EGCO Group to achieve 30% RE by 2030

In 2024, APEX’s goal is to complete the construction of seven renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 1,210 MW and start transmitting power to the grid. These projects will add approximately 200 MW of total equity capacity into EGCO Group’s portfolio, including three wind farms with a 615 MW of installed capacity, two solar farms with an installed capacity of 395 MW, and two standalone battery storage projects with an installed capacity of 200 MW. When completed, these projects will sell electricity in the power pool market or through power purchase agreements (PPA) with leading business partners with investment grade credit ratings. APEX recently completed construction of Angelo Solar Farm with an installed capacity of 195 MW and a 15-year PPA with Meta.





“Considering all APEX’s projects in the pipeline and the past success, EGCO Group believes that APEX’s commitment and expertise as well as huge opportunity in the US energy market will enable APEX to maximize its growth opportunity. Investing in APEX will become our flagship project to expand EGCO Group’s renewable portfolio from 21% to 30% by 2030 as planned. This will enable us to support and achieve goals in energy transition and development of low carbon society at organization, country and global level in a sustainable manner,” confirmed Dr. Jiraporn.



About EGCO Group

As of 9 October 2024, EGCO Group has a total equity capacity of 6,993 MWe in operation and under construction. Total equity capacity from renewable energy is 1,437 MWe (equivalent to 21% of the total portfolio). The RE portfolio includes biomass, hydropower, solar power, onshore and offshore wind power, fuel cells, and battery storage. EGCO Group’s facilities and other projects are located in 8 countries, namely Thailand, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and USA. In addition to power business, other energy-related businesses of the company include EGCO Engineering and Service Co., Ltd. (ESCO) providing power plant operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, energy conservation and training services to power and industrial plants in many industries; the infrastructure and utilities company “CDI” in Indonesia, Thai Pipeline Network Co., Ltd. (TPN), EGCO Rayong Industrial Estate (ERIE), “Innopower” which is a high tech start up incubator that EGCO Group owns together with its partners EGAT and RATCH Group; and “Peer Power” which is a new financial technology company. EGCO Group has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years (2020-2023).

Learn more about EGCO Group through our website at www.egco.com or on social media at www.facebook.com/EGCOGroup.