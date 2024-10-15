Siam Piwat Group reinforces its number one position as the ultimate global destination for celebrations

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said: “For last quarter of the year, which is considered the high season for Thai tourism, ICONSIAM has continuously played a key role in driving the Thai economy, especially in the tourism sector. We aim to position Thailand as a top-of-mind global destination through world-class festive events, offering both Thai and international visitors the opportunity to experience the charm and rich cultural heritage of Thailand. This is in line with ICONSIAM’s vision of blending the best of Thailand with the best of the world.”

"ICONSIAM has earned a recognized among local and visitors from around the world as a global destination, the landmark on the bank of the Chao Phraya River. We are positively confident that the last quarter's events will boost tourist visits by more than 20 percent compared to 2023. With major national festivities such as Loy Krathong and the grand New Year’s Eve countdown, ICONSIAM will once again be a key destination that propels Thailand’s global standing,” said Mr. Supoj.

From October to December 2024, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM will host grand festive celebrations featuring:



The First & Pioneering

1. The First & Pioneering: Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM will introduce first-time experiences in Thailand. Highlights include an event for the art toy community, where the market is expanding, valued at over 20 billion baht. Siam Paragon and Siam Center are ‘Co-Creating and Collaborating’ with Molly (Nisa Srikamdee), a Thai artist and creator of globally popular characters from Molly Factory Studio, in an exclusive partnership. From November 20 – December 1, 2024, art toy lovers can expect special surprises at Siam Paragon and Siam Center. Additionally, fans of collectible toy figures can enjoy the Bandai Spirit Hobby Exhibition 2024 at Siam Paragon, and GBWC Exhibitions 2024 at Siam Center. Siam Discovery will launch the first Jujutsu Pop-Up in Thailand, while Siam Paragon will indulge fans of Nintendo with new store in Thailand. Moreover, Siam Center will feature the first Wendy Pop-Up in Thailand. ICONSIAM will host the “ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination X ROBBiART,” a spectacular illumination festival featuring collaborations with ROBBi, a popular character from China. The event will be the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, set along the beautiful Chao Phraya River at River Park.

All through the last quarter of the year, the four destinations will unveil a line-up of Thailand’s first new luxury stores, new flagship stores and special pop-ups such as Miu Miu, Valentino and AMI Café at Siam Paragon.



The Extraordinary Experiences

2. Extraordinary Experiences: Siam Piwat’s global destinations are committed to offering extraordinary experiences, as the number one destination for festive celebrations. Siam Paragon will celebrate its 19th anniversary with grand events featuring both global and Thai artists, including special performances and the debut of a large-scale art installation by the world-renowned Hayon Studio. The “Eternal Bloom: The Silk Rose Garden” co-created by Siam Paragon and Flora Park, a remarkable floral exhibition showcasing over 300 varieties of Thai-Chinese hybrid roses. The event transforms Parc Paragon into a vibrant space with immersive rose-themed zones that capture the elegance & timeless beauty of roses. This festive season, luxury brands in Siam Paragon also contribute to the festive vibe with unique holiday season showcases and displays.

Siam Discovery will host the "Siam Discovery Future Lab," offering new experiences for everyone to "Come Play With Us," while Siam Center will celebrate with "The Magical Art (of) Toy Celebration," featuring over 100 unique characters throughout the festive season. ICONSIAM will present "ICONSIAM X Be@rBrick Celebrating ICONIC Experience," a significant collaboration between Medicom Toy, Art Works Worldwide Co., Ltd., and Casa Lapin, unveiling the Thematic Be@rBrick Café for the first time in Thailand. This café will provide an exclusive opportunity for fans to own one-of-a-kind BE@RBRICK figurines, with the first-ever global release at ICONSIAM in mid-November.

And the must-visit grand year-end festivities is the "Amazing Thailand Countdown – Iconic Celebration of Thai – Global Phenomena," solidifying ICONSIAM as one of the world’s top countdown destinations, pride for Thailand. This year’s event will feature surprise performances from world-renowned artists, marking a historic countdown celebration.



Global Scale Events

3. The Global Scale Events include a series of grand-scale happenings. "Siam Paragon Glorious Countdown 2025," featuring surprise performances from world-class artists and an impressive line-up of Thai celebrities. Meanwhile, Siam Center will offer special surprises, and Discovery Plaza at Siam Discovery will host exciting entertainment. Additionally, world-class events will be held at Paragon Hall, such as "The Dragonfly H.E.A.L. Summit 2024" and the "White Party Bangkok," ensuring a fun-filled year-end celebration.