Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy announce collaboration with Puffer to collaboratively introduce Liquid Restaking Protocol to Thailand

This collaboration is aimed to be pivotal in administrating learning models regarding Puffer’s successful Liquid Staking programs (LRT), uplifting access and opportunities in blockchain and investments education. In contribution, the notion of decentralized finance (DeFi), UniFi Based Rollup Stacks and UniFi Preconf AVS will also be focal points in Puffer’s global plans in mitigating costs and improving efficiency rates of decentralized applications (dApps).

Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., stated, "This partnership with Puffer will enable wide-range access to knowledge and databases of Liquid Restaking. Puffer, as one of the best in the field of Liquid Restaking, will play an important role in introducing and guiding people through this journey with Bitkub Academy”.

Mr. Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., added, “We are delighted to take the large leap forward and partner with a big actor, such as Puffer, a project with a recognized high TVL, along with users dispersed all throughout the entire Southeast Asian region. We trust wholeheartedly that both parties’ expertise will be integral in creating innovative steps into the future and developing new business opportunities for Thailand."

Disclaimer: Digital assets are risky. Please study and invest appropriately according to your risk tolerance.

