UNICEF launches “Box of Life” appeal to deliver life-saving support for children in crisis

Videos showing the Box of Life are being showcased across Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain network in a unique action called “The Train to the Future.” Wrapped in artwork created by children and expressing their hopes for a better future, these trains serve as a moving canvas for the vision of “A Better Tomorrow, Today.” In collaboration with UNICEF, children worked alongside artists to design these vibrant train wraps, symbolizing a journey toward a safer, healthier, and more hopeful world and expressing solidarity with children facing severe hardships around the world.

Globally, millions of children are living in desperate conditions, facing preventable crises that threaten their lives and futures:

Every day, 13,400 children die from causes that could be prevented with basic access to vaccines, clean water, and sanitation

Over 45 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, leading to one million child deaths each year

Malaria alone claims 400,000 young lives every year

250 million children are out of school, many in conflict zones where education is their only beacon of hope and stability

65 per cent of children in East Asia and the Pacific face four or more climate-related threats, such as floods and pollution - nearly double the global average.

“Statistics only tell part of the story—behind every number is a young life full of potential, dreams, and the right to a future,” said Nualphan Lamsam, UNICEF Thailand Ambassador. “These tragedies can be stopped—but only if we act together, and we act now. Every contribution to the 'Box of Life' campaign is a direct step toward saving lives and protecting futures. We are not just delivering aid; we are delivering hope, resilience, and the chance for every child to grow up safe and strong”.

As a leader in humanitarian aid, UNICEF is dedicated to reaching the most vulnerable children, even in the hardest-to-reach areas. By 2030, UNICEF aims to provide one billion people with safe sanitation—a goal the Box of Life will help make possible. UNICEF’s work continues to deliver life-changing impact:

In 2023 alone, UNICEF distributed 2.8 billion vaccine doses across 105 countries, reaching nearly half of the world’s children under five

UNICEF supplied 80 per cent of the world’s therapeutic food, saving millions of children’s lives

Over 42 million UNICEF-supported learning materials reached 28.3 million children, including those in emergency situations.

The Box of Life initiative offers everyone an opportunity to play a crucial role in this mission. Every donation is an investment in a stronger, more sustainable society and a brighter future where today’s children grow to become tomorrow’s leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

To make a donation, please go to www.unicef.or.th/boxoflife

View Box of Life video here

Visit www.unicef.or.th/better-tomorrow/en to find out ways to contribute and be part of this inspiring effort to create A Better Tomorrow Today.