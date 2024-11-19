NBTC and AIS demonstrate progress of cell broadcast emergency alert system in live network testing in Phuket

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary General and Acting Secretary General of the office of the NBTC, noted: “In the past, the NBTC Office has collaborated with the DES Ministry, the DDPM, and all telecom operators to develop an emergency alert system via mobile networks (Cell Broadcast). Responsibilities were distributed among agencies to ensure a functional Cell Broadcast system that benefits the public. By the second quarter of 2025, the Cell Broadcast system is expected to be operational in some parts of the country.”

Responsibilities are divided among the involved agencies as follows:

- DDPM: Determines the content and area for message dissemination, manages communication (Cell Broadcast Entity - CBE).

- DES Ministry: Oversees the cloud server system and connectivity between the CBE and the Cell Broadcast Center (CBC). Telecom operators are responsible for delivering the alert messages to mobile phones in affected areas.

- NBTC Office: Provides financial support to three mobile operators (AWN, TUC, and NT) through the the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest.

The trials in Phuket were conducted to test the feasibility of the alert system in real-life scenarios, confirming the readiness of mobile operators in concrete terms.

Waroonthep concluded “At AIS, we are committed to not only ensuring readiness to connect with the national command center for public alerts but also continuously expanding our network coverage to reach all parts of the country. Currently, our network covers over 95% of the population. We aim to further expand into remote areas to ensure that the Cell Broadcast alert system provides equal and comprehensive safety to all citizens.”