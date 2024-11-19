C.P. Group partners Zhejiang University for innovation and sustainable future

Mr Zhu expressed the university’s eagerness to work with one of Thailand’s leading corporations, announcing plans to collaborate on curricula and training programmes with a practical focus that would develop skillsets that meet the demands of the global job market. With its strong international collaborative network, Mr Zhu continued, the university was committed to enhancing the employability of its graduates and developing future leaders. He said he envisioned the partnership producing a generation brimming with talent and ready to shine upon joining the workforce.

Ms Pimonrat announced that the C.P. Group would be providing internship opportunities to Zhejiang University staff and students, helping them to gain valuable practical experience in the international business world. She added that C.P. Group employees would be given the opportunity to participate in jointly prepared training and development courses.

Both signatories expressed excitement at the promise of mutually undertaking research projects with academic and commercial value as well as lasting societal benefit. They agreed that areas of research which effectively address the changes presently affecting the global economy would be of particular importance.

Ms Pimonrat noted that the MoU is reflective of the commitment of both organisations to implementing projects and programmes that offer far-reaching benefits. She detailed the following approaches to sustainable development which both parties have agreed to pursue:

1. International Human Resource Development: C.P. Group and Zhejiang University will work together to develop students, faculty staff, and administrative personnel through internship programmes, specialised courses, and knowledge exchanges, with a view to enhancing not only local knowledge but global competitiveness.

2. Research and Innovation: Leveraging a combination of CP’s expertise in agriculture and food production and Zhejiang University's renowned academic capabilities, the parties will work together to undertake research projects in multiple fields, ranging from animal husbandry to innovations in global business practice.

3. Global Cooperation Networks: The partnership will also create opportunities on both sides to expand international networks for exchanging knowledge, experience, and new technologies, all of which will be crucial to future success.

4. Sustainable Community Development: C.P. Group and Zhejiang University will lend their support to projects and initiatives that contribute to efforts towards realising sustainable development objectives, and which aim to effect substantive and tangible improvement in quality of life for communities in line with globally-agreed terms.

"This is another critical step for C.P. Group in creating global change. This collaboration represents greater alignment and stronger relations between international business and education. Not only will the partnership secure further development of each organisation’s capacity, but it will bring far-reaching societal benefits by making a substantive contribution to regional and global efforts in sustainable development," said the Chief of People, C.P. Group.