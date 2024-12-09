Mitr Phol Group recognized with the Human Rights Award for the 5th consecutive year

Bangkok – Mitr Phol Group, the world leader in sustainability within the food products industry, has been honored with the prestigious " Human Rights Award 2024" for the 5th consecutive year by the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, Ministry of Justice. Mr. Kitjapat Trakulmaykee, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Group at Mitr Phol Group, represented the company in receiving the award from Pol. Col. Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel Bangkok on December 2nd 2024.

This award reflects Mitr Phol Group’s deep commitment and philosophy of valuing people, which underpins its approach to respecting human rights across all stakeholders. The company rigorously adheres to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) and continually updates its policies and processes to remain in step with evolving global standards.

Believing that human rights are fundamental to sustainable business practices, Mitr Phol Group remains dedicated to respecting and safeguarding human rights through responsible and transparent operations. The fact that Mitr Phol Group has received the Human Rights Award for five consecutive years, reinforces its commitment to conducting business in a transparent manner that aligns with international human rights standards, while actively collaborating with all sectors to foster shared, sustainable growth.



Person(s) in the picture:

1. Mr. Kitjapat Trakulmaykee, Executive Vice President, Human Resources Group, Mitr Phol Group. (Left)

2. Pol. Col. Tawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice (Right)